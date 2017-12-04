Red Lobster Introduces New Menu Featuring Tasting Plates And Globally-Inspired Entrees

New Menu Offers Guests More Ways to Enjoy Seafood for Every Dining Occasion

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Red Lobster® announced today the launch of a new menu, featuring Tasting Plates and Globally-Inspired entrées. These new dishes are designed to give guests new ways to enjoy deliciously-prepared seafood at Red Lobster, while also still offering Red Lobster’s classic dishes and guests’ favorite entrees.

The new Tasting Plates are ideal for guests looking to enjoy a small plate with big flavor. There are five craveable options available at an average price of $4.99, including:

Yucatan Shrimp , two jumbo shrimp roasted in chili-lime butter with caramelized pineapple and fresh jalapeños

, two jumbo shrimp roasted in chili-lime butter with caramelized pineapple and fresh jalapeños Petite Red Lobster Roll , warm, sweet Maine lobster meat served in a toasted roll and brushed with butter

, warm, sweet Maine lobster meat served in a toasted roll and brushed with butter Loaded Seaside Fries , seasoned fries loaded with Monterey Jack cheese, clam strips and creamy clam chowder, topped with green onions

, seasoned fries loaded with Monterey Jack cheese, clam strips and creamy clam chowder, topped with green onions Shrimp Potstickers , three golden-fried dumplings topped with spicy dragon sauce and green onions

, three golden-fried dumplings topped with spicy dragon sauce and green onions Dragon Broccoli, golden-fried florets drizzled with spicy dragon sauce and topped with fried chili peppers

The line-up of new Globally-Inspired entrées priced from $10.49 to $16.99 features flavors and seafood preparations inspired by cuisine around the world, including four new and exciting options:

Dragon Shrimp

Dragon Shrimp , crispy shrimp tossed in spicy dragon sauce

, crispy shrimp tossed in spicy dragon sauce Southwest-Style Tacos , three tacos filled with a choice of grilled shrimp, chicken, fresh tilapia or lobster meat, topped with house-made fire-roasted corn, avocado salsa and jalapeño ranch

, three tacos filled with a choice of grilled shrimp, chicken, fresh tilapia or lobster meat, topped with house-made fire-roasted corn, avocado salsa and jalapeño ranch Yucatan Tilapia and Shrimp, fresh, wood-grilled tilapia meets jumbo shrimp roasted in a chili-lime butter with caramelized pineapple

Pub-Style Fish and Chips, crispy, wild-caught Alaska white fish served with Red Lobster’s signature tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries

“Red Lobster is known as a destination for special occasions and for our seafood events – like Lobsterfest and Endless Shrimp – and we want our guests to continue to come to us for those. As we talked to our guests, we also heard that they want to eat seafood with us more often for other occasions and in different ways,” said Salli Setta, President of Red Lobster. “We are excited about this new menu because it gives our guests new ways to enjoy seafood for more occasions and explore different flavors at an affordable price point.”

Red Lobster is also adding a wood-grilled 6 oz. Filet Mignon to its Surf & Turf offerings on the menu, perfectly prepared by Certified Grill Masters. And, as a complimentary accompaniment to guests’ meals, Red Lobster has upgraded its Garden Salad to include mixed greens, slivered onions, grape tomatoes and shredded carrots, topped with croutons and cheddar cheese. Everything is served new, custom designed artisan plateware that brings out the natural beauty of the seafood.

All the items on the new menu take advantage of the recent updates Red Lobster has made to its kitchens, including new equipment, like lobster & crab pots and sauté stations, and new technology that improves the pace of meal.

Guests are invited to share their experiences on Red Lobster’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch Club, visit Red Lobster’s website. Sign up for Red Lobster’s app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster RewardsSM, to earn points and redeem tasty rewards. The free app is available for iOS and Android.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla., with an impressive heritage and an even brighter future. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Red Lobster is focused on delivering freshly prepared seafood at reasonable prices – served in a lively, contemporary seaside atmosphere. With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster.

Contact:

Meagan Mills

Red Lobster

407-734-9201

mmills@redlobster.com