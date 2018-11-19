Red Lobster Debuts Create Your Own Ultimate Feast Event

Guests Can Also Enjoy the New Weekday Win Menu – 5 Days, 5 Deals, $15

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Red Lobster® is giving guests even more reasons to celebrate this holiday season with the introduction of the new Create Your Own Ultimate Feast® event. For a limited time, guests can choose four of ten craveable selections to create their perfect plate including offerings like Red Lobster’s Signature Creamy Lobster Alfredo, and classic favorites, such as Wood-Grilled Sea Scallops and Garlic Shrimp Scampi.

Create Your Own Ultimate Feast allows guests to customize their meal by choosing one Lobster item, one Seafood Favorite and two Shrimp Classics. To accompany their meal, guests will also receive their choice of salad, side and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

The Create Your Own Ultimate Feast selections are:

Lobster: Classic Maine Lobster Tail, Lobster Mac and Cheese and Red Lobster’s Signature Creamy Lobster Alfredo

Seafood Favorites: Wild-Caught Snow Crab Legs, Wood-Grilled Sea Scallops and Wood-Grilled Sirloin

Shrimp Classics: Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi and Wood-Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Skewer

“Our guests love coming to Red Lobster because they can get a variety of seafood, prepared in different ways, all on one plate,” said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. “Now, we’re giving our guests the opportunity to create their own perfect seafood combination plate.”

Signature Creamy Lobster Alfredo and Garlic Shrimp Scampi

In addition to the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast event, Red Lobster is also introducing a new Weekday Win menu. Guests who visit their local Red Lobster restaurant Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. can take advantage of 5 Days, 5 Deals, $15*, including:

Monday: $15 Endless Shrimp

Tuesday: $15 Admiral’s Feast

Wednesday: $15 4-Course Feast

Thursday: $15 4-Course Feast

Friday: $15 Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Whether enjoying the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast event or one of the new Weekday Win options, guests can say cheers this holiday season with a specialty cocktail – the NEW! Blackberry Amaretto Sour – featuring freshly muddled blackberries, Disaronno Amaretto and Red Lobster’s house sour mix.

For those looking for additional ideas on how to celebrate the season with seafood, Red Lobster is offering a variety of holiday solutions, including party platters, party rooms and gift card specials. And, Red Lobster makes holiday dining convenient and rewarding through its app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards?. To earn points, redeem tasty rewards, place a to-go order or put your name on the waitlist, sign up for the free app, which is available for iOS and Android. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster’s website.

*Prices higher in Hawaii. Offer not valid in New York Times Square or Puerto Rico.

