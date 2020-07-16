Red Lobster Deal – FREE Snow Crab Legs

Now until the end of July, Gold members of Red Lobster’s loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards, who reach 125 points will be rewarded with FREE Snow Crab Legs. Redeemable online at RedLobster.com , in restaurant or on the My Red Lobster Regards app, within 30 days.

Guests can easily earn points by dining in-restaurant or ordering To Go or delivery directly on RedLobster.com . To become a Gold member, just complete the member profile and instantly receive 75 bonus points, more than halfway to the first free reward. Added benefits include birthday rewards, special catch rewards, insider information and bonus points throughout the year. For more information, please see here .