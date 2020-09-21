Red Lobster Celebrating National Lobster Day All Week Long

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lobster lovers rejoice! In celebration of National Lobster Day on September 25, Red Lobster® is honoring its namesake by inviting guests to enjoy a week-long lobster celebration. Starting today through Friday, September 25, the world’s most-loved seafood restaurant company is offering 15% off guest-favorite entrée Lobster Lover’s Dream® – featuring a succulent roasted rock lobster tail, butter-poached Maine lobster tail and lobster-and-shrimp linguini Alfredo.

Guests are encouraged to dive into this special deal by visiting their local Red Lobster or ordering To Go, for curbside pickup, where available, or free touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com . Red Lobster’s National Lobster Day week-long celebration gives guests a reason to sink their teeth into decadent lobster whenever the craving hits.

The celebration does not stop there! Red Lobster is making lobster enthusiasts’ dreams come true by officially welcoming Lobster Lover’s Dream onto the menu year-round! Lobster Lover’s Dream joins a lineup of craveable lobster options, including Lobster and Langostino Pizza, Bar Harbor Lobster Bake, RL Signature Creamy Lobster Alfredo and Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon, as well as other freshly-prepared seafood.

Earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders*, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster’s free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards SM.

*Excludes third-party delivery.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster’s sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit? www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards . To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter .

