Red Lobster Celebrates National Lobster Day

Shellfishly wanting a whole lobster to yourself? In honor of National Lobster Day on Wednesday, September 25th, Red Lobster is celebrating its namesake by offering guests a 1¼lb lobster for just $19.99*!

During the one-day-only promotion, lobster enthusiasts can enjoy the special deal by visiting their local Red Lobster or ordering it To Go. In addition to the special deal, guests can also come in-restaurant to try a variety of craveable lobster dishes as well as other freshly-prepared seafood in honor of the national day.

Fun Fact: The day after National Lobster Day happens to be National Key Lime Pie Day and Red Lobster has even sweeter news to share… As the restaurant who introduced the nation to Key Lime Pie nearly half a century ago, Red Lobster is unveiling a new Key Lime Pie recipe for guests to enjoy.

