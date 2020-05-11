Red Lobster Celebrates National Biscuit Day With Cheddar Bay Biscuit At-Home Recipes to Enjoy All. Day. Long.

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Finding it difficult to tell what day it is anymore? Time may be blending together, but Red Lobster® is making sure everyone knows what day May 14th is – National Biscuit Day! Inspired by this tasty holiday, when consuming copious amounts of Cheddar Bay Biscuits® isn’t only allowed, it’s encouraged, Red Lobster is helping biscuit-lovers everywhere celebrate by chowing down on Cheddar Bay Biscuits no matter what time of day it is. To turn this cheesy, buttery dream into a reality, Red Lobster is releasing a variety of creative, at-home recipes featuring the beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits to enjoy during any time of the day – because let’s admit it, right now there are no rules.

Red Lobster is releasing recipe cards and how-to videos on RedLobster.com to help those at home not only enjoy Cheddar Bay Biscuits, but also kick them up a notch. Those looking for a full-on biscuit chow down can easily whip up the following recipes, by ordering Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go for curbside pickup, where available, or free touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com . To make it even easier, Red Lobster created a recipe for every meal of the day – and right now there are a lot:

Breakfast: Cheddar Bay Biscuit Benedict – There is no denying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but thanks to Cheddar Bay Biscuits and some craveable seafood, this unique Eggs Benedict recipe might have just become the best meal of the day.

– There is no denying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but thanks to Cheddar Bay Biscuits and some craveable seafood, this unique Eggs Benedict recipe might have just become the best meal of the day. Lunch: Cheddar Bay Biscuit Grilled Cheese Sliders – Comfort food is a must these days. Elevate this classic sandwich by using two halves of a Cheddar Bay Biscuit for the bread.

– Comfort food is a must these days. Elevate this classic sandwich by using two halves of a Cheddar Bay Biscuit for the bread. Snack: Cheddar Bay Biscuit Pizza Bites – Let’s be honest, snacking is just a way of life now. The nostalgia will wash over you as you watch the cheese melt on top of the warm and buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits. It’s the perfect pairing for any quarantine activity like working from home, homeschooling your child or streaming from your couch.

– Let’s be honest, snacking is just a way of life now. The nostalgia will wash over you as you watch the cheese melt on top of the warm and buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits. It’s the perfect pairing for any quarantine activity like working from home, homeschooling your child or streaming from your couch. Dinner: Cheddar Bay Biscuit Hamburger Sliders and Salad with Cheddar Bay Biscuit Croutons – Summer is right around the corner, so fire up the grill to make these mouthwatering sliders and pair with a fresh salad featuring Cheddar Bay Biscuit croutons. Bonus: you can make extra Cheddar Bay Biscuit croutons as a bite-sized snack.

– Summer is right around the corner, so fire up the grill to make these mouthwatering sliders and pair with a fresh salad featuring Cheddar Bay Biscuit croutons. Bonus: you can make extra Cheddar Bay Biscuit croutons as a bite-sized snack. Dessert: Cheddar Bay Biscuit Apple Pie Sliders – Enjoy the sweet and savory taste of Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits baked with gooey apple pie filling and topped with a caramel drizzle. We dare you to not fall in love with this dish.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there – Red Lobster is also offering a half dozen of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for FREE with To Go orders (pickup or curbside) over $15 placed on RedLobster.com with the coupon code LOBSTER42, through 5/14. Additionally, Grubhub and Red Lobster are offering an exclusive delivery deal timed to National Biscuit Day – Grubhub diners who place orders of $10 or more from Red Lobster will receive FREE delivery and a half dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits on 5/14.

Earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders*, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster’s free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards SM.

*Excludes third-party delivery.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.