Red Lobster Celebrates The Holidays With The Return Of Create Your Own Ultimate Feast

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Create Your Own Ultimate Feast® is back at Red Lobster®, just in time for the holiday season. The limited-time event allows guests to create their own seafood masterpiece by mixing and matching between ten craveable seafood dishes with selections like NEW! Butter-Poached Maine Lobster Meat and NEW! Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon, and classic favorites, such as Garlic Shrimp Scampi and Wild-Caught Snow Crab Legs.

During the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast event, guests can customize their plate with four seafood selections from three different categories, including one Lobster item, one Seafood Favorite and two Shrimp Classics. To complement the meal, guests will receive their choice of salad, side, and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

This year’s Create Your Own Ultimate Feast selections include:

Lobster: Classic Maine Lobster Tail, Lobster Mac and Cheese and NEW! Butter-Poached Maine Lobster Meat

Classic Maine Lobster Tail, Lobster Mac and Cheese and NEW! Butter-Poached Maine Lobster Meat Seafood Favorites: Wild-Caught Snow Crab Legs, Wood-Grilled Sea Scallops and Wood-Grilled Sirloin

Wild-Caught Snow Crab Legs, Wood-Grilled Sea Scallops and Wood-Grilled Sirloin Shrimp Classics: Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, NEW! Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Wood-Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Skewer and Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

“Last year our guests loved being able to design their own customized plate featuring a combination of freshly prepared seafood, which is why we’re so excited to be bringing back Create Your Own Ultimate Feast for the second year in a row,” said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. “This year’s menu offers festive preparations for the holiday season, like our new Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon. Fried to perfection and served with a sweet chili sauce – it’s the perfect balance of sweet and savory!”

Also, for a limited time, guests can get into the holiday spirit by sipping on specialty seasonal cocktails, served in a collectible Lighthouse glass, including:

NEW! Spiced Southern Punch – Southern Comfort and Fireball whiskey, mixed with mango and passion fruit juices

Southern Comfort and Fireball whiskey, mixed with mango and passion fruit juices Blackberry Amaretto Sour – freshly muddled blackberries, Disaronno Amaretto and house sour mix

Whether guests are looking to cater a party, are in search of the perfect party destination or need a last-minute gift idea, Red Lobster also offers a variety of holiday solutions that make it easy to celebrate the season with seafood, including party platters, party rooms and gift card specials. And, for those in need of a break from the holiday haul, Red Lobster now offers delivery, providing guests with the convenience of ordering directly from www.redlobster.com straight to their door.

Guests can earn points for dining, including through delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster’s free app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards, available for iOS and Android. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster’s website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster’s sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards. With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

