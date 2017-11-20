Red Lobster Celebrates The Holiday Season With Ultimate Surf & Turf Event

Surf & Turf Feast

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Red Lobster is kicking off the holiday season with the introduction of its limited-time Ultimate Surf & Turf event, featuring five craveable pairings of seafood and steak – with three options of steak to choose from, like the newly introduced Filet, as well as top Sirloin or New York Strip.

During this event, guests can combine the best of surf and turf with options like the NEW! Surf & Turf Feast, featuring grilled Maine lobster and sea scallops skewer, paired with a choice of three wood-grilled steak options and a Norway lobster-and-shrimp loaded smashed potato. The event lineup also features a NEW! Crispy Crab Bites appetizer, indulgent side dish options and signature cocktails to complement guests’ meals.

For seafood lovers who crave a well-crafted steak, prepared perfectly on a wood-fire grill by Certified Grill Masters, Red Lobster’s Ultimate Surf & Turf event features a variety of parings unlike anything guests have seen before.

The full Ultimate Surf & Turf menu includes:

NEW! Surf & Turf Feast – Grilled Maine lobster and sea scallops skewer, paired with a choice of three wood-grilled steak options and a Norway lobster-and-shrimp loaded smashed potato. Served with choice of side.

Lobster and Seafood Topped Steak

For a limited time, guests can also order Steak & Southern King Crab, featuring Southern King crab legs paired with a choice of three wood-grilled steak options, while supplies last*.

“We’ve put an exciting new culinary spin on traditional surf-and-turf to create craveable combinations you can’t find anywhere else,” said Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary, Red Lobster. “Our guests know us as seafood experts, and we’re excited to show them another side of our culinary expertise with our Certified Grill Masters and the Ultimate Surf and Turf event.”

During Ultimate Surf & Turf, guests can add Red Lobster’s indulgent NEW! Lobster and Shrimp Smashed Potato to any entrée – featuring a baked potato smashed and fried, loaded with mashed potatoes, cheese, bacon and topped with a creamy blend of Norway lobster and shrimp. Guests looking to start off their meal with a tasty appetizer can enjoy the NEW! Crispy Crab Bites, which features Panko-crusted crab-and-corn bites fried to a golden brown and served with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup. Red Lobster is also offering two new cocktail options, including the NEW! Tiki Passion Punch with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, pineapple juice, and Sprite mixed with a mango passion fruit puree, and NEW! Berry Cosmo, a berry twist on a classic Cosmopolitan, with Absolut Citron and Cointreau.

Guests looking for the perfect gift this holiday season can give the gift that seafood lovers crave – a gift card from Red Lobster! And, now through December 31, gift card buyers will receive a gift of their own with Red Lobster’s Give a Gift, Get a Gift offer. For every $50 guests spend on gift cards, they will receive a bonus card good for their choice of $10 off or a free appetizer coupon valid on a future visit.

Red Lobster’s holiday gift cards are available in three limited-time holiday designs and can be purchased at the restaurant or online at www.redlobster.com/gift-cards.

Guests are invited to share their Ultimate Surf & Turf experiences on Red Lobster’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Guests can also earn points for dining with Red Lobster and then redeem those points for a special reward by signing up for the My Red Lobster Rewards app-based loyalty program. The free app is available for iOS and Android. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch Club, visit Red Lobster’s website.

*At participating locations.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla., with an impressive heritage and an even brighter future. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Red Lobster is focused on delivering freshly prepared seafood at reasonable prices – served in a lively, contemporary seaside atmosphere. With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster.

