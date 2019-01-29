Red Lobster Celebrates Everything Lobster With The Return Of Lobsterfest

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Red Lobster® welcomes back its annual Lobsterfest® event, featuring the largest selection of lobster dishes available all year. For a limited time, guests can choose from exciting options including NEW! Lobster in Paradise® featuring a crispy coconut Maine lobster tail, as well as classic favorites, like the Lobster Lover’s Dream®, this year featuring a butter-poached Maine lobster tail alongside a roasted rock lobster tail and lobster and shrimp linguini.

“Lobsterfest is one of our guests’ favorite events because there are so many different preparations and combinations of lobster to enjoy – more than any other time of the year,” said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. “Our new butter-poached lobster is cooked to a sweet, tender buttery perfection for a melt-in-your mouth bite every time. For those who prefer a more indulgent option, the crispy coconut-fried lobster tail delivers the perfect crunch with just the right amount of sweet.”

The full Lobsterfest menu features indulgent new combinations that are sure to delight every lobster lover as well as guest-favorites, including:

NEW! Lobster in Paradise ® – A crispy coconut Maine lobster tail, paired with Maine lobster meat and shrimp in a Caribbean pineapple beurre blanc, and a chili-ginger grilled jumbo shrimp skewer. Served with rice and choice of side.

To accompany their meal, guests will also receive their choice of salad and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. In addition, Lobsterfest meals can be complemented by a new, seasonal side and two refreshing, limited time cocktails:

NEW! Cauliflower au Gratin – Cauliflower roasted with Red Lobster’s creamy, garlic Parmesan sauce and topped with toasted panko crumb.

– Cauliflower roasted with Red Lobster’s creamy, garlic Parmesan sauce and topped with toasted panko crumb. NEW! Lobster Lover’s Punch – Captain Morgan, Bacardi and Malibu rums, shaken with berry and pineapple juices and served in a collectible NEW! Lighthouse Glass.

– Captain Morgan, Bacardi and Malibu rums, shaken with berry and pineapple juices and served in a collectible NEW! Lighthouse Glass. NEW! Tropical White Sangria – Barefoot Moscato, pineapple and mango juices, with a splash of Sprite® for a little fizz.

Lobster in Paradise

Now through March 14, Red Lobster fans are also invited to share a photo or video of their Lobsterfest experiences on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @RedLobster and using #HowYouLobsterfest and #Sweepstakes, for the chance to win up to $500 in gift cards and limited-edition swag bags. To view the complete rules and regulations, visit here.

To earn points and redeem tasty rewards, place a to-go order or put your name on the waitlist, sign up for Red Lobster’s app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards?. The free app is available for iOS and Android. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster’s website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster’s sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards. With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster.

Contact:

Samantha Bruno

407-734-9232

sbruno@redlobster.com