Red Lobster Celebrates Dads with Special Offerings and Gift Card Deal

To show the father figure in your life just how much he is appreciated, Red Lobster is offering a limited-time gift card deal. Now through the end of June, for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online , guests will receive a bonus coupon for $10 off an in-restaurant, To Go or delivery order of $30 or more during July and August.

In addition, Red Lobster is encouraging guests to celebrate dad with a delicious seafood meal by offering easy dining solutions, including:

Family Meal Deals: Guest-favorite dishes in family-sized portions that can easily be ordered To Go or for delivery , like Ultimate Family Feast, Create Your Own Family Feast, NEW! Bowls, and NEW! Kung Pao Noodles here !

Party Platters: For larger gatherings, Red Lobster's Party Platters, available To Go or for delivery, will satisfy everyone's seafood cravings. Enjoy crowd-pleasers like Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp and Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp, as well as whole desserts and more here !

Feasts: Available for dine-in, To Go or delivery, fathers everywhere are encouraged to indulge on their special day with Red Lobster Feasts like the NEW! Ultimate Surf & Turf Feast here !

For those planning to celebrate from the comfort of home, Red Lobster To Go now features NEW! Rapid Red Curbside which enables guests to pick up their order without leaving their car – but as always, those looking to enjoy the ultimate seafood dining experience in-person are invited to come into their local Red Lobster. To find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster’s website at redlobster.com/locations .

