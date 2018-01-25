Red Lobster Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Golden Card Sweepstakes Gives Guests the Chance to Win Red Lobster for a Year

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Red Lobster®, the world’s largest seafood restaurant company, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary – and thanking loyal guests by offering them the chance to win Red Lobster for a year. Today through February 8, loyal fans can submit a picture of their favorite Red Lobster memory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using #RLGoldenSweepstakes for the chance to win one of 50 limited-edition “gold” cards*. To view the complete rules and regulations, visit here.

“Our founders had big dreams, but they never dreamed Red Lobster would be as successful as it is today – and we’re still growing,” said Kim Lopdrup, CEO, Red Lobster. “As we celebrate our 50th Anniversary, we want to express our gratitude to our guests who choose us as their favorite seafood destination, and our team members for the excellent jobs they do every day to keep our guests coming back. As we look forward, we are incredibly excited about the growth opportunities ahead.”

Red Lobster’s vision is to be where the world goes for seafood, now and for generations. To achieve this vision, the company is seizing opportunities to continue to grow, including opening new restaurants. Since becoming an independent company in 2014, Red Lobster has opened 22 new restaurants. This includes the opening of Red Lobster’s first restaurant in Puerto Rico, which opened its doors in San Juan on Tuesday, January 16.

Red Lobster also recently launched a new menu, featuring Tasting Plates and Globally-Inspired entrées, designed to give guests new ways to enjoy deliciously-prepared seafood while still offering Red Lobster’s classic dishes and guests’ favorite entrees. The new menu takes advantage of the recent upgrades Red Lobster has made to its kitchens, including new equipment, like lobster & crab pots and sauté stations, and new technology that ensures all components of each order finish cooking at the same time – so the entire meal can be served hot and fresh. And, as of this month, Red Lobster launched online ordering nationally, making it more convenient than ever to enjoy great seafood.

In addition to its recent menu changes, Red Lobster has unveiled its Seafood with Standards platform, detailing its commitments to serving the highest quality seafood that is sourced in a manner that is Traceable, Sustainable and Responsible:

Traceable…to a known and trusted source

Sustainable…only sourced from trusted suppliers who follow industry best practices

Responsible…by following Total Allowable Catch (TAC) and other regulatory efforts that manage fish populations, such as fishing quotas, and avoiding serving at-risk species

Guests can learn more about Red Lobster’s sourcing and sustainability practices by visiting www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location, or to join the Fresh Catch Club, visit Red Lobster’s website. Sign up for Red Lobster’s app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards?, to earn points and redeem tasty rewards. The free app is available for iOS and Android.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on delivering the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood at reasonable prices. Red Lobster can deliver great value because of its size and scale as the largest restaurant purchaser of seafood in the world. With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster.

*Red Lobster for a year awarded as a $2,000 USD (redeemable in the U.S. only) Red Lobster gift card for U.S. residents, and a $2,000 CAD (redeemable in Canada only) Red Lobster gift card for Canadian residents.

