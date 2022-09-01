The Red Chickz to Sponsor the 10th Annual ESPN LA Golf Classic

LA-based Nashville Hot Chicken Concept Partners with ESPNLA for Annual Golf Event Benefitting The V Foundation for Cancer Research®.

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Red Chickz – a TikTok famous Nashville Hot Chicken franchise – is thrilled to announce that they will be supporting ESPN LA at their 10th annual Golf Classic on September 9th. The brand has sponsored this event twice before, but this is the first time they are participating as ESPN LA’s partner. The event will take place at the Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda and will host over 150 participants for a day of fun in an effort to give back to The V Foundation for Cancer Research®. The Red Chickz will serve some of their signature menu items to attendees including the Chickz Original Sandwich, Chickz Tenders, potato wedges, and their newest addition, the Chickz Bacon Sauce Sandwich.

The ESPN LA Golf Classic is an opportunity to play golf at a beautiful course, meet celebrity athletes and ESPN LA Radio personalities, witness a live broadcast, and enjoy breakfast, catered lunch and a post-round reception complete with food, drinks and amazing raffle prizes. But most importantly, the ESPN LA Golf Classic raises money for a cause dear to the hearts of millions, The V Foundation for Cancer Research®. The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano with one goal in mind: to achieve victory over cancer. Since its start in 1993, the V Foundation has awarded over $200 million in cancer research grants nationwide.

“This is our third time helping out at this event, and we are so proud to be supporting such a great cause as an official partner of ESPN LA,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Founder of The Red Chickz. “The V Foundation for Cancer Research is an amazing organization that is truly making a difference for the millions of people affected by cancer, so we are honored to be included in their fundraising efforts.”

The Red Chickz was founded in 2018 by Lalehzarian, an Iranian immigrant who learned English by working in many different roles in the restaurant industry. After being promoted to his first senior management position, he realized his dream was to open his own restaurant. While exploring what food trends would best fit the Los Angeles community’s changing tastes, Lalehzarian discovered Nashville Hot Chicken, made a trip out there to perfect a recipe, and The Red Chickz was then born. In 2021, Lalehzarian launched the franchise program for the Nashville Hot Chicken brand, showing that Shawn and The Red Chickz are a true example of the American dream.

“We’re passionate about giving back to the community, so to be able to contribute to this cause by doing what we do best – serving up our fresh take on Nashville hot chicken – is the best of both worlds,” said Lalehzarian.

For more information about The Red Chickz, please visit https://www.theredchickz.com . To learn more about the ESPN LA Golf Classic, go to https://espnlagolfclassic.com .

About The Red Chickz

Since 2018, Shawn Lalehzarian’s dream of opening a concept restaurant based on his trip to discover the secret to make the perfect Nashville hot chicken has become a reality. The Red Chickz puts their West Coast spin on the Southern favorite, offering items such as Nashville hot chicken sandwiches available in six different spice levels, more unconventional items like hot chicken and French toast, and classic sides like potato wedges and coleslaw. As of 2022, the brand has made their tagline, “Hotter Than You,” come to life with acknowledgements from national food publications such as Nation’s Restaurant News’ The Power List and QSR’s 40/40 list , praising Lalehzarian’s strong leadership and The Red Chickz continued innovation in food and technology within the fast-casual dining space. Stop by The Red Chickz’s Downtown Los Angeles location today and visit https://www.theredchickz.com for more information. Check out pictures and videos of their food on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

Contact:

Hayley Riback

Franchise Elevator PR

847-707-8321

hriback@franchiseelevator.com

