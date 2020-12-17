Maryland Health Connection
Record number of Marylanders enroll in Obamacare

December 17, 2020 | 12:05pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Meredith Cohn
Maryland Health Connection

A record number of Marylanders, more than 166,000, enrolled in Obamacare for 2021.