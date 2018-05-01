Recipe Box: Send us ideas for speedy suppers

Dinner-in-a-flash is our theme this week, dear readers.

Whether you're a busy parent or a single person with a lot going on, go-to weeknight dinner recipes are a must.

We need your speedy supper recipes. And you get bonus points for those that are one-pot. (Gluten-free? Vegetarian? Any and all kinds are welcome.)

Speaking of one pot, this week's column features an interesting contribution from Laura Carregal of Bethlehem Township. She sent recipes for Basil Chicken, and Pork Medallions with Pepper. "When my kids were young I became the queen of one-pot dinners, in part due to time constraints with practices and Scouts, and partly because it is the best way to stretch meat on nights when friends would stay for dinner," Carregal says. "And mostly they require few ingredients, are fast and really good! I have a lot of them; these are my favorite. The Basil Chicken recipe can be made red or white. I would pair them with a salad and garlic bread."

BASIL CHICKEN

1 sm. pkg. boneless skinless chicken breast

1/4 cup flour

4 Tbsps. olive oil

3 cloves minced garlic

15 oz. can chicken broth (for white) or 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes (for red)

1 Tbsp. basil

Sprinkle of black pepper

1 lb. spaghetti, cooked

Cut chicken into chunks, then dredge in flour.

Heat oil in medium fry pan with sides. Fry chicken both sides until light crust forms. Add garlic, basil and black pepper. Scrape bottom of pan to get all the good stuff off. Add broth or tomatoes (plus a little water if doing red). Stir and simmer about 15 minutes. Serve over pasta.

— Laura Carregal, Bethlehem Township

PORK MEDALLIONS WITH PEPPER

4 Tbsps. olive oil

1/4 cup white wine

1 med. onion sliced

15 oz. can diced tomatoes

1 red pepper, julienne sliced

8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 pork tenderloin, sliced thin

3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt, pepper and basil, to taste

1 lb. linguini, cooked

Heat oil in medium sauce pot. Saute onions, garlic and pepper 10 minutes. Add pork, cook till meat starts to turn white. Add wine; allow alcohol to cook off a few minutes while stirring. Add tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, salt, pepper and basil. Simmer about 15 minutes. Serve over linguini.

— Laura Carregal, Bethlehem Township

