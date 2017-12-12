Recipe Box: Recipes for easy holiday appetizers

The holidays are the perfect time of year to experiment.

Does that sound a little dangerous? Maybe. But with all the holiday parties, gatherings, pot-lucks, etc. going on this month, it's a good excuse to try something new.

I am hoping, my readers, that you have some great go-to holiday appetizers, especially those that travel well. I'm also still seeking main courses and side dishes that you love to serve at Christmas.

Keep sending them in. Each week, we'll publish some so we can all get out of our cooking and baking ruts.

This week we have:

Tony Hanna of Allentown sent in a cranberry sauce recipe. "It's a good recipe, cuts the sugar in half because of the sweetness of the orange juice. Tart, but not too tart," says Tony.

Elizabeth Phillips of Allentown sent in a recipe for Healthy Cranberry Fruit Jello Salad. "This recipe was given to me by a friend about 35 years ago, so I do not know where it originated, but I still make it not only for holidays, but during the year," says Elizabeth.

CRANBERRY SAUCE

1 bag cranberries (frozen or fresh), rinsed and cleaned

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup orange juice

Bring sugar and orange juice to a boil and add cranberries. Return to boil and then reduce heat to simmer for 10 minutes. Remove cranberries from heat and transfer to a covered container for cooling. Let cranberries cool to room temperature, allowing them to thicken. Refrigerate after cooling or serve at room temperature immediately. Refrigerate leftovers.

— Tony Hanna, Allentown

HEALTHY CRANBERRY FRUIT JELLO SALAD

1 small pkg. gelatin (cherry, raspberry or strawberry); can be sugar-free

1 cup boiling water

1/4 cup sugar

10 oz. can crushed pineapple in unsweetened juice, drain and reserve 1/2 cup juice

1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts

6 oz. fresh or frozen cranberries, rinsed and drained

1 small apple, pitted and cut up, including skin

1 lg. rib celery, cut up

1 orange including skin, pitted and cut up

Add boiling water to gelatin and pour into a 3-quart bowl. Add sugar, crushed pineapple and reserved pineapple juice. Use a food processor to finely cut/chop the nuts, cranberries, apple, celery and orange. Add the remaining ingredients and mix everything together. Pour into serving dish, approximately 8- or 9-inch square. Chill until set.

— Elizabeth Phillips, Allentown

