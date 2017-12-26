Recipe Box: Readers share punch recipes

A punch bowl at a party means it's going to be a fun time.

The beauty of punch is that you can make it a thousand different ways, limited only by what you have in your kitchen and your imagination.

I asked readers to send in some of their favorite punch recipes:

Laura Carregal of Bethlehem Township sent in a holiday punch recipe. "In the '80s, I worked in a hair salon. My boss put this out with mini sandwiches for our clients every Christmas Eve. I have made it every Christmas Day since. All the kids in the family joke that they couldn't wait to be old enough to drink it. It is simple but delish," Carregal says.

Bernie Hillegass of East Greenville sent in a recipe for cranberry punch. Hillegass has been serving this punch on Christmas Eve and at family get-togethers for many years. "The kids love it. This recipe came on a greeting card many years ago," Hillegass says.

Wanda Deitz of Lehighton also sent in a punch recipe. "I want to share this delicious untitled punch recipe with your readers. It is an old recipe, not sure where I got it. It is easy to prepare. Beware, it has the habit of sneaking up on you, without warning," Deitz says.

Phyllis King of Springfield Township sent in a recipe for winter champagne punch. "My husband made this for our first married Christmas in 1978. We didn't have a punch bowl so he served it in a soup pot. We drank this while opening presents," King says. He got this recipe from his former in-laws, Ruth and Al Gessler.

Brenda Benner of Lehighton sent in two punch recipes that were given to her by a friend.

See below for all the recipes.

Next week: Send us your healthy recipes. I know; no one wants to eat healthy but many of us have to. Do you have a traditional comfort food recipe you've made healthier? Or maybe you've come up with a totally original healthy dinner idea? Let us know how you did it. It can be lower-carb, lower-salt or reduced sugar.

Also: Madeline Lentz of Allentown is looking for a recipe for Finger Jell-O. She thinks the recipe is from the 1950s and some of the ingredients include three small boxes of Jell-O, three packages of Knox gelatin, three cups of boiling water and Cool Whip. Madeline says she believes that the Cool Whip is the last ingredient and is not sure what other ingredients are needed to make the recipe.

HOLIDAY PUNCH

2 liters ginger ale

32 oz. cranberry juice

1 bottle champagne

1 cup vodka, optional

1 round container raspberry or lime sherbet

Mix all liquid ingredients in large punch bowl. Run warm water over bottom of sherbet. Run a butter knife around perimeter to loosen. Carefully place sherbet into punch. It will foam up. It looks very festive when lime is used.

— Laura Carregal, Bethlehem Township

CRANBERRY PUNCH

1 large bottle cranberry juice

2 cups pineapple juice

1 cup orange juice

Raspberry sherbet

Cranberry ginger ale

Combine first four ingredients. Chill. Add ginger ale just before serving. I make an ice ring that fits in punch bowl instead of ice cubes.

— Bernie Hillegass, East Greenville

PUNCH

12 oz. frozen orange juice

12 oz. frozen lemonade

1 large can pineapple juice

2 liter grapefruit soda

1 5th of vodka (don't splurge on the good stuff)

1 jar cherries plus juice

Thaw frozen juices in refrigerator. Chill the rest. Combine in a large punch bowl and enjoy.

— Wanda Dietz, Lehighton

WINTER CHAMPAGNE PUNCH

6 oz. can frozen orange juice, defrosted

1 cup lemon juice

1 large can pineapple juice

1 cup sugar

1 bottle sauterne

2 bottles champagne

Combine all ingredients except champagne in punch bowl. Just before serving add champagne. Keep cold.

— Phyllis King, Springfield Township

PUNCH

2 quarts ginger ale

1 quart apple juice

6 oz. lemonade concentrate, defrosted

6 oz. orange juice frozen concentrate, defrosted

1 container rainbow sherbet

Mix all together in a punch bowl. Just before serving, add the container of rainbow sherbet.

— Brenda Benner, Lehighton

YULETIDE PUNCH

3 cups cranberry juice or 1 can Hawaiian punch

1 cup orange juice

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup grapefruit juice

2 bottles ginger ale, 16 oz.

Mix ingredients and pour over ice.

— Brenda Benner, Lehighton

