Recipe Box: Readers share kielbasa soup, corn chowder recipes

Who's tired of winter?

I know I am. So I'm so glad we have some soup recipes from readers this week. Keep 'em coming, folks, because I'm sure we're going to be stuck in the deep freeze for some time to come.

Looking ahead: Anyone out there make their own Valentine's Day candy? If you do, send in those recipes.

Here's what we have this week:

Dean Uhler of Nazareth sent in a recipe for kielbasa soup. It is his own recipe.

Phyllis Ackerman of Red Hill sent in a recipe for corn chowder. "I got this corn chowder recipe out of a Family Circle cookbook more than 20 years ago and it's my favorite go-to soup recipe because I always have the ingredients on hand and it's easy," Ackerman says.

KIELBASA SOUP

2 rings kielbasa

2 large onions

2 large green peppers

28 oz. can diced tomatoes

14 oz. can beef broth

2 cans black beans, 15.5 ozs. each

2 lb., 8 oz. can great northern beans or 2 cans butter beans, 15 oz. each

2 cans chick peas, 15.5 oz. each

13.25 oz. can mushrooms

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Parsley flakes, to taste

Minced onion, to taste

Cut kielbasa in quarters, length wise, then slice 1/4-inch thick. Cut up onions and green peppers. Place kielbasa, onions and green peppers into a frying pan. Cover with water, cook, then brown, add salt, pepper, parsley flakes and minced onion. Put into a six-quart Crock Pot on high with the rest of the ingredients for 1 hour. Turn on low for 2-3 hours. Stir every 30 minutes.

— Dean Uhler, Nazareth

CORN CHOWDER

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 cup onion, chopped

2 cups diced potatoes

2 cups water

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 can creamed corn

1 can whole kernel corn, undrained

1 cup milk

1/4 cup flour mixed with 1/2 cup water

1 hard-cooked egg, finely chopped, optional

Saute bacon in large saucepan or Dutch oven. Remove bacon and saute onion in the bacon fat. Add potatoes, 2 cups water, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer about 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Stir in corns, including liquid, bacon and milk. Blend flour with 1/2 cup water and stir into chowder. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until chowder thickens somewhat and bubbles, about 5 minutes. Add chopped egg. Remove from heat and let sit at least a half hour to better develop flavor. Reheat before serving.

Makes 2 1/2 quarts

— Phyllis Ackerman, Red Hill

