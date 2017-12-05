Recipe Box: Readers share cranberry sauce, Christmas ribbon ring recipes

We have all been there.

Year after year we make the same dishes, the same desserts, the same candy to celebrate the holidays.

But this year we were looking for more. I asked our readers to send in their favorite dishes to serve at the holidays.

Keep sending them in and each week we'll publish them so we can all get out of our cooking and baking ruts. (Note: I'd love to know what you all serve as your main courses and would love to share the recipes with our readers.)

Lynn Gerlach of Allentown sent in her favorite cranberry sauce recipe. "This is my late mother's (Carol Reilly) recipe for cranberry sauce. It is unlike any other I've ever had, thanks to the combination of dark rum, bourbon, raisins, walnuts and orange juice. It is wonderful, and our family holidays would not be complete without it. My mother started making this in the late 1970s. All I have is her note card with the recipe on it, so unfortunately, I cannot cite the author or book it comes from," Gerlach says.

Agnes Szilezy of Northampton sent in a Christmas Ribbon Ring. "This is a dish my mom made every Christmas — it is not only really pretty but is also delicious! You need an 8-cup ring mold if you want to unmold the finished dish but I use a clear 8-cup bowl. If you use the mold you will start with the red layer so that it is on the top after being unmolded. Since I use the bowl, I start with the green layer. Since my husband is diabetic I use sugar-free jello, low fat cream cheese and pineapple in pineapple juice," Szilezy says. This recipe was in the December 1962 edition of Better Homes & Gardens.

CAROL REILLY'S CRANBERRY SAUCE

1 bag fresh cranberries

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup golden raisins

1 Tbsp. frozen orange juice concentrate (not diluted)

1/4 to 1/2 cup dark rum

1/4 to 1/2 cup bourbon

Cook water and sugar until clear in large pot. Add cranberries and cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat and add all other ingredients. Let cool. Mixture will thicken as it cools. Liquor can be adjusted to taste.

Refrigerate or freeze. Can be doubled.

— Lynn Gerlach, Allentown

CHRISTMAS RIBBON RING

•Cranberry Layer:

3 oz. pkg. strawberry or raspberry gelatin

1 lb. can whole cranberry sauce (2 cups)

•Cream Cheese Layer:

3 oz. package lemon gelatin

8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1 cup crushed pineapple with juice

1/4 cup chopped salted pecans

•Grapefruit Layer:

3 oz. package lime gelatin

2 Tbsps. sugar

1 lb. can grapefruit sections (2 cups). I couldn't find grapefruit last year and used a can of mandarin oranges. It was just as good.

Cranberry layer: Dissolve strawberry gelatin in 1 1/4 cups boiling water. Add cranberry sauce, mixing well. Chill till partially set. Pour into an 8-cup ring mold. Chill until firm. Top with cheese layer.

Cheese layer: Dissolve lemon gelatin in 1 1/4 cups boiling water; add cream cheese, beating smooth with electric beater. Add pineapple with syrup; chill until partially set. Stir in pecans, then pour over cranberry layer in mold. Chill until firm. Top with grapefruit layer.

Grapefruit layer: Dissolve lime gelatin and sugar in 1 cup boiling water. Add grapefruit with syrup and chill till partially set. Pour over cheese layer. Chill overnight. Unmold. Serves 10-12.

— Agnes K. Szilezy, Northampton

