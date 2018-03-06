Recipe Box: Reader submits two meatless dishes for Lent

Like a lot of people, I grew up in a "meat and potatoes" house.

My mom is likely reading this column so I want her and anyone reading to understand that there is NOTHING wrong with that. I love meat and potaoes.

But it wasn't until college that I had anything that was vegetarian. I went to Temple University in Philadelphia. My roommate and I walked down from our apartment to a little Middle Eastern restaurant and had falafel for the first time.

With Lent in full swing, Friday is meatless in my house so I'm on the hunt for good Lent-friendly or meatless dishes.

Even if you don't observe Lent, you may want to go "meatless" once a week. I try to do that for a lot of reasons (better for the environment, health etc.).

This week we have two meatless recipes from Laura Carregal of Bethlehem Township. I interviewed Carregal last year when she shared her delicious Irish soda bread recipe.

Her first recipe is Aunt Sadie's Carbonata, an eggplant "spread or dip." "It is a staple on any meat-and-cheese antipasto platter," Carregal says. "There is usually a dollop of this in the middle of the meat and cheese. In the grocery store a small can costs between $3-4. This recipe makes approximately five cups. My family served this especially at Easter time. I like to take a large roll or piece of wide Italian bread slice and hollow it out, glob on the Carbonata, top with sliced provolone cheese, then grill it or pan grill like a panini."

The second recipe is Mom's Asparagus and Egg Frittata. "This one is just delicious," she says. "I could tell the minute I walked into my mom's house she was cooking this. The aroma is not for those who dislike garlic or asparagus."

Next week: Keep sending those Lent-friendly, meatless dishes. I'm always up for more soup, chili and stew recipes because — let's face it — it's going to be cold for a few more weeks.

AUNT SADIE'S CARBONATA

1 eggplant, cubed

28 oz. can peeled plum tomatoes, cubed

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 celery stalks, trimmed and diced

1 med. onion, diced

Handful green olives with pimento, sliced

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 small jar capers

Olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat oil in large fry pan. Saute eggplant, onion and celery till soft. About 10-15 minutes. Add tomatoes, brown sugar, olives, vinegar, capers, salt and pepper. Simmer until well blended. About 15 minutes.

— Laura Carregal, Bethlehem Township

MOM'S ASPARAGUS AND EGG FRITTATA

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into thirds

8 eggs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 small can tomato sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Garlic powder, to taste

Parsley, to taste

Olive oil

Put asparagus in small saucepan with water; bring to slow boil, cover. Let cook until soft, then drain.

In large fry pan with sides, heat oil, saute garlic until soft, add tomato sauce, salt, pepper. Lower heat and let simmer.

Beat eggs, cheese, salt, pepper, garlic powder and parsley in bowl.

Put asparagus over sauce evenly in pan, then pour egg mixture over. Cover; turn heat to medium low. Cook until top is firm; run a spatula around sides so they don't stick.

When top is firm, put a large round dish on top. Over a sink, flip it. Then slide the frittata back in the pan, bottom side up. Return to medium heat until it's cooked through.

Enjoy on any crusty bread.

— Laura Carregal, Bethlehem Township

