Recipe Box: Make your own fastnachts this year

It's getting to be that time of year. Fastnacht Day is less than two weeks away.

Next week we will publish our annual list of places (churches, community groups and bakeries) where you can buy fastnachts.

But many of you like to make them at home.

This week we feature two recipes for homemade fastnachts.

Now, readers, I want your favorite casserole recipes. It's the perfect time of year for a hearty casserole and let's face it, they feed an army so you have plenty of leftovers. (Cook once, eat multiple times.) Send those in!

Here's what we have this week:

Ellen Seigfried of Allentown sent in a fasnacht recipe. "My family has been making them for decades, starting when my grandmother was a young woman. She used to take orders and sell them. All of her sons, daughters and their spouses helped and according to my mom it took several days and there was dough everywhere! Over the years the donut making was reduced to more manageable levels for just family and friends.

"At some point after my marriage in the early '70s, the operation moved to my house and as my grandmother got older, I eventually took over for her. I still make three or four batches each year on the Sunday before Fasnacht Day. And I still use my grandmother's donut cutter. It has become a family gathering day with me mixing and cutting, my mom frying and five young grandkids taking turns 'helping,'" says Seigfried.

Donna Reinert sent in a fastnacht recipe. The recipe is from Donna's mother, Arlene Kehl of Mertztown. For more that 50 years Arlene, with the help of her sisters, has been making fastnachts.

FASTNACHTS

1 cup hot tap water

4 eggs, beaten, room temperature

2-3 potatoes

1 cup stick margarine (2 sticks at room temperature)

2 cups milk

3 pkgs. dry yeast

2 cups sugar

5-6 lbs. flour (bread flour is best.)

Solid Crisco for frying

Pam

Peel and dice enough potatoes to have 2 cups of mashed potatoes after they are cooked, 2 or 3 depending on how big they are. Cover with cold water and cook until very soft. Put the margarine in a medium to large bowl. When potatoes are cooked, use a metal strainer to strain the water into the bowl over the margarine. Use all of the potato water. Place the strainer with the potatoes over another bowl and mash them through the strainer. You need about 2 cups of mashed potatoes. Add the milk to the bowl with the margarine and potato water.

You will need a very large mixing bowl that should be warmed. Put the 1 cup of very hot tap water in the bowl and add the yeast. Stir until it is dissolved. Add the warm mashed potatoes and stir until smooth. Stir in the water/milk/margarine mixture. Don't worry if the margarine is not completely melted, it will mix in. Add the eggs, stir, add the sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Start adding flour, mixing as you go until you have a stiff dough that is just a bit sticky. You'll need to get in with your hands towards the end. Turn dough out onto a floured board or work area and knead in more flour until you have a smooth dough that is not too sticky. Place dough into a very large bowl or container that is sprayed with Pam. Turn dough to grease top or spray top with more Pam. Cover and place in a warm place to rise. About 1/2 hour, should at least double in bulk.

Punch dough down. Divide or cut into pieces that you can roll. Roll on floured area to about 1/4-inch thick. Cut with donut cutter or cut into squares, whatever you prefer. Place donuts on a towel or fabric covered area to raise again before frying. About 20-30 minutes. No need to cover. I use thin boards covered with old cotton pillow cases.

Using a roasting type pan or deep fryer, bring Crisco to about 325-350 degrees. Use a donut hole or small piece of dough to test heat. It should float to the top of the oil very quickly after it's dropped in. Fry until bottom is golden brown and then turn to fry the other side. Only turn them once or they will get too greasy! Drain donuts on a tray covered with newspaper for a few minutes and then cool them completely on a newspaper covered area or table. Wooden chop sticks work well for frying donuts with holes.

Notes: Be sure the room you're going to work in is very warm. The amount of flour needed will vary depending on how much potato water you have. I use enough water so that it is about 1/2 to 1-inch above the potatoes in the pot. The amount of donuts you get depends on the size of your cutter. I use white russet potatoes. Be sure to use solid shortening for frying. Liquid oil will give you very greasy donuts.

Makes 4-5 dozen

- Ellen Seigfried, Allentown

FASTNACHTS

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 cup melted shortening

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 cup potato water

1 cup milk

2 packets yeast

1/2 cup warm water

9 cups flour

Dissolve yeast in 1/2 cup warm water without stirring for five min. Mix sugar, eggs, shortening and stir. Add mashed potatoes, potato water, milk and yeast, and then stir. Add flour 1 cup at a time, stirring after each cup. Save 1 cup flour to work on a floured surface. When dough is stiff, place on floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, adding flour as needed. Place in a large greased bowl and let rise until doubled in size.

Roll out and cut shapes with a doughnut cutter or knife. I use a diamond shaped cookie cutter for fastnachts. Cut a one-inch slit in middle of each shape. Raise again until doubled. Fry in hot oil (preferably lard, for authentic fastnachts) at 350 degrees until brown, then flip and fry other side.

Enjoy with molasses.

- Arlene Kehl, Mertztown

