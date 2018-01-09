Recipe Box: Finger Jell-O recipes; send us soup recipes

Our cold snap has made for perfect soup weather.

But readers, I need your soup recipes to break out of my rut. Please send them in!

While you're looking through your recipes, we have some other requests:

Nancy Fennell is looking for a recipe for Cornucopia Cake. "I am looking for a recipe that unfortunately I lost that my Pennsylvania Dutch grandmother used to make. I remember forming the baked cone-shaped dough around our fingers, dipping the rounded ends in egg white, then colored sugar, then placing the cones in circular rows on a round plate, each row smaller than the previous one, until it was all closed up at the top," Nancy says.

What we have this week: Kathy Sakasitz of Nazareth sent in two Finger Jell-O recipes for Madeline Lentz of Allentown.

KNOX DOUBLE DECKER BLOX

4 envelopes Knox unflavored gelatin

3 packages Jell-O gelatin (3 oz. each)

3 cups boiling water

1/2 pint heavy cream

Combine Knox unflavored gelatin, Jell-O gelatin and boiling water in a large bowl and mix well. Add heavy cream after Jell-O is completely dissolved. Stir well. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Chill until firm. Cut into 1-inch squares.

This will form two layers, one white and one the color of the Jell-O.

— Kathy Sakasitz, Nazareth

GRAPE JUICE FINGER JELL-O

3 envelopes unflavored gelatin

12 ounce can frozen grape juice concentrate, thawed

1 1/2 cups water

Soften gelatin in grape juice. In saucepan bring water to boiling, add grape juice gelatin mixture and stir until gelatin dissolves. Remove from heat and pour into lightly oiled 9-by-13-inch pan and chill. Cut into squares when firm. Refrigerate in covered container. Keeps four hours unrefrigerated on mild day.

— Kathy Sakasitz, Nazareth

