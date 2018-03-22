Recipe box: Calling all Spam fans

I've been on the hunt for Spam recipes.

Several people emailed me with their favorite ways to serve Spam, that classic canned pork/ham product that's much maligned and much loved at the same time.

Among the serving suggestions:

•Spammy PB&J: As is the case now in the time of Twitter and Facebook, I get responses from all over the country. Michelle Kim from Fairfax Station, Va. says her husband, Don, likes to slice the Spam about 1/4 inch thick, and fry it in a skillet till it's crispy. Then he toasts white bread, and spreads creamy peanut butter and jelly (any flavor on hand) and adds the crispy Spam. Pretty interesting combo. Can't say I would do that but extra crispy Spam reminds me sometimes of bacon and bacon and peanut butter go well together, so maybe ...

•Musubi: Lots of folks tweeted me about this dish, and I confess I've never heard of it. It's popular in Hawaii and it's made up of grilled Spam on a top of a block or rice, wrapped in Japanese nori. Sort of like Spammy sushi.

•Buffalo Spam Slices: Michael Seibert of Coplay emailed his favorite way: Dip 1/4 inch thick sliced Spam in a combination of Dinosaur Barbecue sauce and Frank's Red Hot sauce and grill over medium heat. Once the slices start to caramelize, dip them once more and put back on grill for a minute each side. Serve with carrots, celery and blue cheese.?

What we're looking for this week: Valentina Luther of Bethlehem is looking for a filling recipe from the Masonic Temple. "They made the best filling I ever tasted," Luther says. She would also be willing to try filling recipes from readers. (Me, too, for that matter!)

Avonne Frankenfield of Emmaus sent in a Jell-O Surprise recipe. She says this recipe is "easy and really good." (I always love a "surprise" recipe.)

JELL-O SURPRISE

1 box Jell-O, any flavor

1 cup boiling water

4 big scoops vanilla ice cream, about 2 cups

Cool Whip

Add boiling water to Jell-O. Stir at least 2 minutes or until dissolved.

Add the ice cream and beat until nice and creamy. Pour into dessert cups. Refrigerate at least six hours or overnight.

Top with Cool Whip before serving.

— Avonne Frankenfield, Emmaus

Contact Recipe Box, c/o Ann Lowy, Morning Call, P.O. Box 1260, Allentown 18105, ann.lowy@mcall.com. Include name, address, daytime phone number and the names of cookbooks or magazines you use, plus author's name and publisher.