Rebranded Italian restaurant plans to brew beer in Hanover Township, Lehigh County

Changes are on the horizon for Taste of Italy Bar & Grill in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

The restaurant, which opened in 2001 at 1860 Catasauqua Road, in a couple weeks will be transitioning to Grazie Italian Grill.

According to manager Franco Grisafi, he is in the process of purchasing the restaurant from his father, Nicolo Grisafi.

The elder Grisafi plans to devote his time and energy to the four-month-old Vivo Italian Kitchen, which he's operating with another one of his sons, Paolo Grisafi, on Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township, Franco said.

In addition to the change in name and ownership, set to take place Feb. 19, the Valley Plaza restaurant has plans to brew its own beer following attainment of a brewery license in "hopefully early May," Franco said.

"February 18 will be our last day operating with a liquor license," Franco said. "Then, we won't be selling alcohol for about two to three months, depending on how long it takes to attain the brewery license. During that transition period, we will be BYOB and also offering a complimentary glass of wine upon request."

Grazie, which means "thank you" in Italian, will serve its own beer, along with beer from other Pennsylvania producers such as Troegs, Weyerbacher and Yuengling. Pennsylvania craft spirits and wines also will be offered.

In recent months, Franco has been adding new kitchen equipment and gradually introducing new dishes to Taste of Italy's menu, which will carry over to Grazie. Highlights include arancini, shrimp limoncello over pasta, penne vodka pizza and Palermo salmon.

Sliders and other "tavern-like" selections are on the way and, starting March 5, Grazie will begin a wing night, featuring half-price chicken wings, on Mondays, Franco said.

Additionally, starting Feb. 19 and continuing through May 1, the restaurant will be offering unlimited pasta and pizza everyday for $11.99. About four different sauces for each are planned.

"The same chef who has been here for a long time will continue to be here, so the food and portions won't be changing - only expanding," Franco said. "Pricing will stay the same as well."

Minor cosmetic work, including new signange and bathroom décor, is planned over the next few weeks, but Franco wants Taste of Italy customers to know "everything they have come to love - from the food to the atmosphere - is staying."

"I'm just planning to compliment what's already here," he said. "We will still be a casual, family-friendly restaurant serving great Italian food."

While Franco will be the sole owner of Grazie, his father and two brothers will serve as consultants on the back end.

His other brother, Joe Grisafi, operates Corked Bar, Grill & Nightclub in Bethlehem and Joey G's Italian Kitchen in Whitehall Township.

"When it comes to running restaurants, they all do amazing stuff and it's great to know I always have their support," Franco said.

Grazie's tentative hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Customers can stay up to date at facebook.com/Grazieitalian. The restaurant's website, grazieitalian.com, should be live by the end of the month.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog