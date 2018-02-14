Rebranded Italian restaurant offering heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day

Looking to ditch the chocolates this Valentine's Day? Consider spoiling your special someone with a heart-shaped pizza.

At Lower Macungie Township's Mill Creek Pizza, which transitioned from Penn Pizza in early January, thick pan pizzas in the shape of a heart are available for $14 each on Wednesday, co-owner Frank Pallotta said.

A bonus tip for the romantics: you also can order spaghetti and re-enact the iconic scene from "Lady and the Tramp."

Pallotta and his wife, Beth, changed the 1091 Mill Creek Road restaurant's name to Mill Creek Pizza after buying out the percentage of the eatery owned by their former business partner, Frank said.

Penn Pizza continues to operate a location on South Cedar Crest Boulevard in Salisbury Township, where it remains committed to serving and delivering to Lower Macungie, according to the business' Facebook page.

"The transition was smooth," Frank said. "We were partners at Penn Pizza for 3.5 years and after buying out his share, my wife and I simply changed the name and added some menu items. We're really just looking to compliment what was already here."

Some of the menu additions include salads such as a Cobb and Harvest; wraps such as a Mediterranean and turkey bacon avocado; and house specialties such as carbonara, tortellini gorgonzola and aglio de olio (garlic and oil pasta with feta, tomatoes, basil and spinach).

The Emmaus couple also introduced a 6-inch sandwich size (supplementing a 12-inch) and personal and extra-large pizzas (supplementing medium and large), Frank said.

Recent cosmetic upgrades include new gray wall paint, chalk boards listing daily specials and rustic wood around the ordering counter.

The BYOB restaurant is not alone in offering heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day. Other area restaurants making the romantic pies include Lehigh Pizza and Villa Vita Brick Oven Pizza in Bethlehem, Pizza D'Oro in North Catasauqua, Zio's Pizzeria in South Whitehall Township and Dominick's Pizza in Quakertown.

Mill Creek Pizza, which offers catering, take-out and delivery within a five-mile radius, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-530-7366; millcreekpizzaallentown.com.

