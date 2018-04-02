Reason behind Wendy's closure in Emmaus unclear

Fans of the Baconator, Dave's Triple and Frosty are lamenting last month's closure of Wendy's on Chestnut Street in Emmaus.

The reason for the fast-food restaurant's closure is unclear as Wendy's Media Relations department has not returned a message seeking comment.

According to Emmaus code enforcement officer Jim Farnsworth, no one has contacted the borough regarding a new business proposed for the site.

Another Wendy's restaurant remains open just outside Emmaus at 3390 Lehigh St. in Salisbury Township.

