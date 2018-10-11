Real Good River North offers heartier meals (plus its beloved smoothies) in new fast-casual concept

Real Good River North (701 N. Wells St.) doesn’t exactly fit the bill of a classic “food hall.” The space is tiny — 10 of them could fit on Eataly’s first floor alone — but it’s light-filled and adorned with aesthetic accents and millennial bait: bright red and blue lettering on retro diner-style menu boards, white subway tile, colorful paintings on a faded brick wall, Chance and Noname playing softly in the background.

Real Good Stuff Co. (a rebrand from its previous name, Real Good Juice Co.) prides itself on its dedication to sourcing “organic, wholesome” ingredients from local purveyors. The company sells their juices and smoothie bowls at 13 other locations, many of them inside Whole Foods stores in Chicago and Michigan, but this newly opened shop in River North marks its first “corner store food hall concept.” As for the future, founder Jon Schiff says he wants to open four more in Chicago and Michigan.

This concept isn’t necessarily intuitive, so let’s break it down. Real Good packs a lot of offerings into this location. You’ll find a smoothie bar, a hot bar and “build a bowl zone,” the “Snack Shack” serving up coffee drinks, “Noyo Froyo” and French-inspired sweets from Floriole bakery, and finally, a selection of packaged goods and grocery items.

With its “corner-store” style, Real Good wants to be your one-stop shop to satisfy all your different hungers — but how well does it all come together?

At the bowl zone, Real Good’s first foray into meals that aren’t drinkable, guests can design their own grain or greens bowls topped with local Amish chicken or wild-caught salmon, plus an array of well-seasoned sides. The salmon is flavorful and tender, and the mix of textures and tastes on top makes for a satisfying lunch ($12.95). Schiff says they tried to choose healthy topping options that won’t break the calorie bank. (We recommend the spiced sweet potato and the sweet, jewel-toned roasted beets.)

Health nuts will also go bananas over the smoothie bar, complete with whimsically named blends like “Your Nutty Uncle” ($8.95) with cold brew, cacao, almond milk, almond butter, cardamom, banana and dates.

Over at the “Snack Shack,” things get even sweeter with Real Good’s “Noyo Froyo.” Unexpectedly, this dairy-free ice cream made from homemade almond milk almost makes up for the dearth of good frozen yogurt options in Chicago. Flavors range from chocolate to matcha to charcoal, plus toppings like almond butter drizzle and coconut flakes.

Merchandise and packaged goods like granola, chocolate bars, crackers and jams line the walls, plus Real Good cold-pressed juices and more in the cooler. You can even pick up grocery staples like Ezekiel bread and farm-fresh eggs. Schiff says they source products from brands that align with their values, such as Justin’s nut butters and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream pints.

This is where “food hall” comparisons become a bit more apt: You can shop while you sip, although at Real Good, it’s a smoothie, not a glass of Italian wine.

The shop was bustling on opening day, and we can only imagine how backed up the narrow space might become during the lunch rush. Schiff says they’ve anticipated the back-up and tried to design the ordering and pick-up system to streamline traffic. Plans for outdoor seating and a pick-up window are also in the works.

Like most juice bars, it’s expensive — but despite the high prices and limited space, Real Good River North is real good for healthy food in a fun environment.

Still hungry? More of RedEye's restaurant coverage »