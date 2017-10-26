Ready Text Announces a Free Trial of Its Wait List Text App

(RestaurantNews.com) Ready Text (www.ready-text.com) is a remarkable restaurant wait time app that will text your guests when their table is ready. Ready Text is very easy to use and very affordable.

With Ready Text, instead of having guests crowded around the host stand or waiting impatiently to be called to their table, they simply have to check in with their name and phone number, which the hosts adds to the Ready Text dashboard. Once the table is ready, the customers are sent a text and even customized reminders announcing that they can be seated.

Ready Text can also be used as a restaurant reservation app and it includes several features that come in handy to any busy restaurant. For instance, apart from being an effective restaurant wireless texting system, the app also allows you to check online reports regarding average wait times. This is a major help in properly assessing the number of employees the restaurant needs at any given time. It prevents under or overstaffing and gives you better tools in managing your staff, not to mention the fact that it paves the way for increased profits.

One of the main advantages of the app, apart from the free trial and its user friendly interface is the fact that it improves the relationship the restaurant has with the customer. This way the patrons are engaged, they feel welcomed rather than hassled and the restaurant makes a far better first impression.

You can learn more at www.ready-text.com or email hello@ready-text.com.