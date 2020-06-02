Ready to dine outdoors again? Here are more than 125 Lehigh Valley restaurants with al fresco retreats

June 2, 2020From www.mcall.com
RYAN KNELLER / The Morning Call
In a significant loosening of COVID-19-related business restrictions, Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that restaurants in yellow-phase Pennsylvania counties can resume outdoor dining, with appropriate precautions, beginning Friday. To help you choose an al fresco retreat, where you can soak up the sun while enjoying a bite to eat, here is our updated Lehigh Valley outdoor dining guide, featuring more than 125 restaurants with decks, patios and sidewalk seating.