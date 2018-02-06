Readers share stuffed pepper soup recipes; send us your best casseroles

I'm not ashamed to admit that I love a good casserole.

Admittedly the casserole concept seems dated, bringing up visions of homemakers wearing matte red lipstick and popping a heavy glass dish into the oven for dinner.

But casseroles can be amazing.

First of all, most casseroles will feed an army. If you don't live with an army, a casserole provides plenty of leftovers, which is a time-saver, plus you have everything for dinner in one dish.

And the types of casseroles you can put together are endless; from meaty and cheesy to healthy and vegetarian.

Winter is the perfect time of year for a casserole and I want your recipes. Send in your favorite go-to casserole recipes.

Speaking of winter and perfect foods, this week we have some great soup recipes to warm you up:

Agnes Szilezy of Northampton sent in a recipe for Stuffed Pepper Soup. "This is one of our favorite soups out of the many I make. We love soup even on a summer day," Agnes says.

Karen Filipowicz of Upper Saucon Township also sent in a recipe for Stuffed Pepper Soup. She calls it the "greatest soup ever." The recipe is from Taste of Home magazine. Filipowicz also sent in a recipe for Cheeseburger Soup.

STUFFED PEPPER SOUP

1 1/2-2 lbs. ground beef, browned

1 cup instant rice, uncooked

3 green peppers, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

2 cans tomato soup

1 cup of water

2 cans beef broth

Mix all ingredients together; simmer until rice is done. You can also cook it in a Crock Pot on low for 6 to 8 hours. This makes a large pot of soup.

— Agnes K. Szilezy, Northampton

STUFFED PEPPER SOUP

2 lbs. ground beef

6 cups water

28 oz. can tomato sauce

28 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cups chopped green bell peppers (I used red because they get done quicker and I like them better); you can use both red and green

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tsps. salt

2 tsps. beef bouillon granules; I like "Better than Bouillon"

1 tsp. pepper

2 cups cooked long grain rice (Have no cooked rice on hand? Save time by adding 1 cup uncooked rice to pot before it boils. I used 1 cup of uncooked Minute Rice)

Chopped fresh parsley, optional or sprinkle dried parsley into pot

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook and stir beef until no longer pink; drain. Stir in water, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, chopped peppers, brown sugar, salt, beef bouillon, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until peppers are tender, about 30 minutes. Add cooked rice; simmer uncovered, 10 minutes longer. If desired sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley.

— Karen Filipowicz, Upper Saucon Township

CHEESEBURGER SOUP

1/2 lb. ground beef

3/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup shredded carrots

3/4 cup diced celery

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried parsley flakes

4 Tbsps. butter, divided

3 cups chicken broth

4 cups diced, peeled potatoes (1 3/4 lbs.)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups (8 oz.) processed cheese (Velveeta, yep Velveeta), cubed

1 1/2 cups milk, either whole or 2%

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 cup sour cream

In a 3-quart saucepan, brown beef; drain and set aside. In same saucepan, saute onion, carrots, celery, basil and parsley in one tablespoon butter until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add broth, potatoes and beef; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Meanwhile in a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add flour, cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until bubbly. Add to soup; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in the cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook and stir until cheese melts. Remove from the heat; blend in sour cream. Yield 8 servings (2 1/4 quarts).

Note: Have additional chicken broth on hand to add if it looks like liquid is too low to finish cooking potatoes.

— Karen Filipowicz, Upper Saucon Township

