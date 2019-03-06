Readers' Choice Dining Awards: Chicago's best new restaurant, cocktail bar and more, chosen by you

You voted. Vigorously, enthusiastically, perhaps more than once (permitted under our one-ballot-per-day rules). And in the end, you named more than a dozen Readers’ Choice Dining Award winners that, in terms of insight, made me a little nervous for my job.

You people know your food. And drink.

From a list of nominees chosen by Food & Dining staffers (OK, we helped a little), you voted for Chicago’s best new restaurant, best food court, best coffee roaster, best restaurant views, best airport food — and 10 others. Some races were incredibly close. Some were runaways. Worthy winners, all.

Nice job, food fans. And now, the envelopes …

— Phil Vettel, Tribune food critic

Best New Restaurant: Aba

I could have predicted this one. Aba, the sequel to Ema in River North (the names mean “father” and “mother,” respectively, in Hebrew), opened in June in the Fulton Market District and was the hottest place in town all summer long. Even now, people crowd in when the doors open (at 4 p.m.!) for a shot at a table and chef C.J. Jacobson’s food, inspired by the Mediterranean and Middle East but protein-rich enough for American palates (start with stracciatella, finish with beef tenderloin and truffle butter). Match that with a wine list with a trove of bottles from Lebanon, Greece, Israel and Morocco (selected by Ryan Arnold of Bar Ramone). Aba easily outpolled its closest competitors, Pacific Standard Time and S.K.Y. (in that order). 302 N. Green St., 773-645-1400, abarestaurantchicago.com — Phil Vettel

Best Old School Restaurant: Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen

This was like the recent Chicago mayoral election with dozens of candidates, except all our old-school restaurants have remained honest to generations of constituents. In a competitive race, Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen, established in 1942, won over Green Door Tavern and The Village at Italian Village (both open since the 1920s) and other worthy contenders. The Jewish-style deli in the South Loop neighborhood serves up European comfort food on a cafeteria line and happens to be a favorite politician hangout. Best known for corned beef, the house recipe brisket is usually sliced thin and piled high on rye bread by Gino Gambarota, who will celebrate 36 years behind the counter this March. A tip from fourth-generation owner and operator Dan Raskin, who thoughtfully restored and expanded the restaurant a few years ago to serve generations to come: Order it fatty if you can. 1141 S. Jefferson St., 312-939-2855, mannysdeli.com — Louisa Chu

Best New Cocktail Bar: Bar Sotano

In a photo finish, Lanie Bayless’ imaginative mix of high-concept cocktails and modern-Mexican bar food edged Matthias Merges’ vintage-liquor bar Mordecai Whiskey & Grill. How close was the voting? The two were separated by fewer votes than I have fingers — on one hand. In a race this tight, one has to acknowledge Mordecai’s superb whiskey selection and excellent food (best dining in Wrigleyville, says me), but the glory belongs to Sotano, where drinks are based on Mexican fruits, or medicinal herbs, or other provocative inspirations (“Provocative Inspirations” is actually a menu heading here). The food, from simple and not-so-simple street food (oyster tacos, anyone?) to sturdy entrees such as Mexican paella, will tempt you to spend the whole night here. Add the mysterious alley entrance and the intimate, way-cool basement space, and Bar Sotano is pretty much irresistible. 443 N. Clark St., 312-391-5857, rickbayless.com — Phil Vettel

Best Sandwiches: Schmaltz Deli

We live in a time and place with an embarrassment of riches, if you count your bounty in sandwiches as I do. In another tough vote, Schmaltz Deli won big this year with J.P. Graziano, Steingold’s, Tempesta Market and Jibaritos y Mas all vying for the title. The Jewish-style deli, opened 15 years ago in Naperville by Culinary Institute of America graduate and former Four Seasons chef Howard Bender, is best known for its overstuffed sandwiches. Start with the Wall Street, a warm corned beef sandwich with mustard on seeded rye bread, plus half-sour pickles and bagel chips. If you’re feeling particularly peckish, add chopped liver too, while channeling your inner bubbe: “Just look at you! You’re skin and bones! Sit down and eat something!” 1512 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville; 630-245-7595; schmaltzdeli.com— Louisa Chu

Best Korean: San Soo Gab San

In a blazing hot race, only 35 votes split the top two contenders for best Korean restaurant. San Soo Gab San won with 256 votes, but Joong Boo Market in Chicago was so close with 221. Nominees Cho Sun Ok, En Hakkore and Ssyal are serving fine food from the East Asian peninsula too. The restaurant, open since 1993 in the Bowmanville neighborhood, is the oldest tabletop charcoal-fire Korean barbecue in the city. You will be wondrously overwhelmed with customary complimentary banchan (small side dishes) even before you order any galbi (marinated beef short ribs) or jjukkumi gui (small spicy octopus). Yes, you can take home leftovers, even your banchan, which your servers will helpfully advise you to pack up according to color. 5247 N. Western Ave., 773-334-1589, ssgsbbq.com — Louisa Chu

Best Mexican: Mi Tocaya Antojeria

This one wasn’t remotely close. Another 30 votes, and Diana Davila’s Logan Square restaurant would have outpolled its four competitors combined. (Carnitas Uruapan gets the distant-second-place honor.) Clearly, Chicago diners are as passionate about Mi Tocaya as Davila is passionate about food. She embraces tradition while crafting unique bites that are transportation. (I’m thinking specifically of her peanut butter y lengua creation, which is positively inspired.) Davila has spent the last 18 months or so gathering accolades like so much farmers-market produce; Mi Tocaya’s runaway readers’ choice win is as unsurprising as it is well-deserved. 2800 N. Logan Blvd., 872-315-3947, mitocaya.com — Phil Vettel

Best Chinese: Sun Wah BBQ

Chubby roasted ducks glittering with fat and slabs of ruby red barbecue pork swing gently from metal hooks in the window of this Uptown staple. Each time the door opens, a gust of warm, savory spices knocks your olfactory senses over. People come here for the duck dinner. It’s quite the performance — a whole duck’s crispy skin and juicy meat are expertly shaved off tableside while pillowy, steamed lotus leaf buns await with small dishes of vegetables and rich plum sauce. Your server will also bring a duck soup and a duck fried rice. But if this feast is not enough, the restaurant also has an extensive list of Hong Kong dishes, like savory stir-fried eggplant stuffed with bouncy shrimp, smoky beef chow fun and comforting tofu casseroles. – 5039 N. Broadway, 773-769-1254, sunwahbbq.com – Grace Wong

Best Food Court: Revival Food Hall

From the moment Revival Food Hall opened in the Loop, it has been packed. That's because the owners made a concerted effort to bring in some of the best restaurateurs in Chicago. No food hall currently open in Chicago can touch it. Not only is there barbecue, there’s some of the finest smoked meat around from Smoque BBQ. The absolute best sandwiches in the Loop can be found at Danke, from the folks behind Table, Donkey and Stick. And if you’re in the need for some bagels or cookies, it’s hard to think of stumbling onto a better find than Mindy Segal’s Hot Chocolate Bakery. 125 S. Clark St., 773-999-9411, www.revivalfoodhall.com — Nick Kindelsperger

Best Taproom: Revolution Brewing (Kedzie Avenue location)

When the brewpub was born in 2010 in Logan Square, Revolution Brewing founder Josh Deth was forthright about his goal: to become one of Chicago’s iconic breweries — if not the iconic brewery. The goal, he has said, was only amplified a year later when the city’s longtime stalwart, Goose Island, sold to mighty Anheuser-Busch. It appears Revolution has indeed climbed the mountain: Its Kedzie Avenue brewery bested four competitors — including Goose Island — to be named Chicago’s best taproom. Revolution has succeeded on a number of fronts, including its deft approach to India pale ales, a constant churn of innovation and the hardcore fandom stirred by its embrace of barrel-aged beers. After nearly 10 years and countless quality beers, voters have affirmed that Revolution’s revolution is on. 3340 N. Kedzie Ave.; 773-588-2267; revbrew.com – Josh Noel

Best Coffee Roaster: Dark Matter

Chicago loves Dark Matter, obviously. The coffee roaster has been among the city’s most well-known bean producers for years, even while Dark Matter has evolved into perhaps the most experimental roaster in Chicago. It has honed a trio of techniques — barrel-aging, cask-conditioning and yeast fermentation — to infuse its beans with unsurpassed flavors in a variety of ways, including limited monthly blends. And don’t be fooled by the name: Most of Dark Matter’s roasts only go as deep as a medium roast — even its Unicorn Blood espresso blend offers brighter, less-roasty notes than average peers. Outside the mug, Dark Matter also puts itself out there. Names like “Get the F---- out of Bed” and “Sip of Hope: It’s OK Not to Be OK” draw you in like a friend, and the roaster regularly works to host and promote the Chicago arts community with locally designed coffee bags, live events and more. “Mothership” location: 738 N. Western Ave., 773-697-8472, darkmattercoffee.com — Adam Lukach

Best Frozen Treat: Original Rainbow Cone

With five colorful layers of ice cream and sherbet piled high on a wafer-style ice cream cone, it’s no wonder the Original Rainbow Cone has a loyal base of fans. This Instagrammable sweet treat is based out of a bright pink shop in Beverly and has served generations of Chicagoans. The family-owned ice cream shop is also serving up a rainbow cone cake – a single layer cake with the same chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio ice cream and orange cream sherbet that you’d find stacked in slices on the cone. In the summer, the shop doles out cones on Navy Pier’s South Dock, but if you go to the original location, they’re available year-round. – 9233 S. Western Ave., 773-238-9833, rainbowcone.com – Grace Wong

Best Airport Food: Tortas Frontera

While O’Hare and Midway have both seriously upgraded their restaurant options in the past few years, Tortas Frontera still handily won this category. In fact, it garnered more votes than any restaurant in this whole feature. It’s easy to understand why. Doesn’t matter if you’re visiting in the morning to pick up an egg torta and a fresh-squeezed orange juice, or grabbing a chipotle chicken torta and a lime agua fresca for dinner after a long flight, the food is always freshly prepared and vibrantly flavored. That helps to explain why visiting Tortas Frontera has become something of a ritual for many flying to and from Chicago. O’Hare International Airport, 1000 Bessie Coleman Drive, Terminal 1, Gate B11; Terminal 3, Gate K4; Terminal 5, Gate M12, rickbayless.com — Nick Kindelsperger

Best Date Spot: Elske

You won’t find any tiny round tables draped in deep-hued tablecloths and topped with a rose-in-vase at Elske, and the romantic atmosphere of the Danish restaurant is better for that. Elske blooms in its simplicity. Its quiet yet pronounced aesthetic eschews extra frills or filler — tangible or not — the way the right conversation does on a date. The soft lighting is perfect, especially at night, when the floor-to-ceiling windowed walls offer a beautiful, city-lit backdrop. The off-white paneling with simple wooden borders feels both modern and timeless, and small touches of color and greenery cozy up the interior space. A semi-open kitchen and central service hub for staff cultivate a centerpiece for the room without stymying the chance for conversation, which, in theory, should be an important part of any date. Consider, also, Elske’s outdoor patio with a fireplace and its Michelin-starred food, and it’s a lovely location for a proper date. 1350 W. Randolph St., 312-733-1314, elskerestaurant.com — Adam Lukach

Best Views: Cindy’s

Chicagoans are wild about their rooftop spots. But there’s no better place to eat, drink and take in sweeping views of our impossibly blue lake and lush Millennium Park than Cindy’s Rooftop. While many rooftop restaurants are uninhabitable in the wintertime, Cindy’s has giant fireplaces for you to cozy up around and warm drinks to warm your fingertips. Order a craft cocktail – with or without alcohol – and take it to the patio, or maybe even settle in for some seasonal bites. For people who work in the Loop, it’s the perfect meeting place for after-work drinks, and if you’re showing out-of-towners around, it’s an impressive way to show off the city from this vantage point. While it can be miserably packed during peak hours (pro tip: avoid it on the weekends), it provides an intimate escape from the bustle of the city below. 12 S. Michigan Ave., 312-792-3502, cindysrooftop.com – Grace Wong

Most Instagrammable: Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits

Biscuits might not seem like the most Instagrammable of foods, but that’s probably because you’ve never experienced one from Bang Bang. This shop serves towering biscuits, with gorgeously golden brown crusts. Order one plain, and you’ll get a side of shockingly purple jelly. But where things get really interesting, and more photogenic, is when you get a biscuit sandwich, which features ingredients like avocado, sausage or bacon. As you can tell by the name, you’ll also find pie here, and each one is precisely decorated. Perhaps that explains why Bang Bang had nearly twice as many votes as the second-place finisher. 2051 N. California Ave., 773-276-8888 and 4947 N. Damen Ave., 773-530-9020, bangbangpie.com — Nick Kindelsperger





