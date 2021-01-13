  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Reaction to me leaving the GOP after Capitol riot, from “buh-bye commie” to “good for you”

January 13, 2021 | 8:00am
From www.mcall.com
By
Paul Muschick
Vernon Merritt III/Time & Life Pictures/Getty

Column: I'm not the only one fleeing the Republican Party. And that's heartening.