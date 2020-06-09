Re-Open Your Restaurant Safely with Polycarbonate Partitions

Bethany, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Plastic Fabricators USA , a division of Roll-A-Cover, Intl, manufactures polycarbonate sneeze guards and partitions for restaurants for COVID-19. These safety guards allow for a safe reopening of restaurants for both indoor and outdoor dining.

PFUSA’S sneeze guards promote a safe exchange of money and goods. The sneeze guards are made with 3/8” clear polycarbonate and come in various sizes with various sized cut outs and base openings. They can also be customized.

PFUSA is also manufacturing restaurant partitions that are made with 3/8” clear polycarbonate and allow for proper social distancing between tables and booths. Restaurants can safely open their indoor and outdoor dining with these partitions. Various sizes are available or they can be customized.

Order your COVID-19 safety guards for your restaurant today at www.plasticfabricatorsusa.com .

About Plastic Fabricators USA