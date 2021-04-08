RDE, Inc. Adds Legendary Restaurateur and Athlete Bo Jackson to its Advisory Board





Continues to Expand Relationships within the Restaurant Industry and Beyond

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN ) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent “Bo” Jackson to its Restaurant Advisory Board consisting of Chefs and Restaurateurs.

Vincent “Bo” Jackson has achieved elite performance in his current business endeavors as well as his prior sports career. Over the past three decades, Bo Jackson has been successfully operating several businesses, perfecting strategies and venturing into new business opportunities and projects to ultimately form Jackson & Partners, LLC; is an importer and processor of value-added innovative products across multiple categories globally. Positioned to provide customer solutions options unrivaled in value, the company is known for quality and reliability. While also operating Jackson & Partners Restaurant Group, LLC which has plans to expand into various critical function areas such as Menu LTO Concept Development, Brand Development, Supply Chain Management, Ingredient Sourcing, Consumer Repositioning and Restaurant Specific Marketing utilizing the resources of Jackson & Partners Restaurant Group Parent Company, J&P which has a highly specialized marketing and brand development division.

Prior to his current successful business activities, Bo Jackson reached similar elite achievements in his sport career. As the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both baseball and football, Bo Jackson knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and as part of a team. Bo will be bringing that understanding to Restaurant.com and its partners.

RDE’s Chief Executive Officer Ketan Thakker, commented, “We are honored to have Bo Jackson join our Restaurant Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him and his team. The timing is ideal as the restaurant industry exits COVID restrictions, enhancing RDE, Inc. and Restaurant.com’s presence to help restaurants grow while consumers enjoy their meal experiences. Jackson and Partners’ customer centric solution-based sales and marketing company created specifically to service the food industry makes an ideal partner as we seek to expand our visibility and awareness.”

Bo Jackson, stated, “My team and I at Jackson & Partners help build valued brands, generate a high-level of demand, create sustainable sales, shape consumer perceptions, expand markets both domestically and internally and deliver services other companies are not equipped to do. I am excited to join RDE, Inc.’s Restaurant Advisory Board to utilize my knowledge and relationships to continue that mission. I look forward to working with the team and additional Restaurant Advisory Board members to expand the Restaurant.com brand and its services to the hospitality community which will boost the individual restaurants and the industry as a whole.”

For additional information on Bo Jackson and Jackson & Partners, please click:

https://www.jacksonandpartners.com .

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN ) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “propose,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

The post RDE, Inc. Adds Legendary Restaurateur and Athlete Bo Jackson to its Advisory Board first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.