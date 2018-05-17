R&B singer Ne-Yo to sing National Anthem at Preakness; Justin Tucker and other celebs expected

Ne-Yo, the R&B singer and songwriter, will perform the National Anthem on Saturday before the running of the Preakness Stakes.

A three-time Grammy winner, Ne-Yo will perform at 5:25 p.m., which will be broadcast live on NBC, according to a news release. Known for hit singles including “Miss Independent” and “So Sick,” Ne-Yo is also currently a host of the reality competition series “World of Dance.”

Preakness usually draws many celebrities, and that will continue to be the case on Saturday. Expected to appear on the event’s red carpet are actress Annalynne McCord, NFL players (Justin Tucker, Marlon Humphrey, Vernon Davis and others) and fashion models (Chanel Iman, Charlotte McKinney), according to the release.

Ne-Yo joins an entertainment lineup that includes Preakness InfieldFest performers Post Malone, 21 Savage, Odesza, Frank Walker and Vice.

