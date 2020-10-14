Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Says “Shuck It, We’re Bringing Back Oysters!”

New Orleans-themed restaurant offers popular item for a limited time.

Irving, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe ® – the fun, casual eatery that makes you feel like you landed smack dab in the middle of the French Quarter, is bringing back a popular treat on October 19!

Diehard oyster fans can slurp the delicious raw saltiness without any scary shucking accidents. The famous appetizer is served on a half shell over ice, with all the fixins. Or if slurping isn’t your thing, guests can order them perfectly grilled with garlic butter and bread.

“People love our oysters,” says Jeff Powell , Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “If you are an oyster fan, you know you want them super fresh. That’s why we only buy our oysters from the best suppliers.”

Fresh from the Gulf of Mexico, Razzoo’s sources its oysters from Prestige Oyster’s Inc., a leading oyster supplier that operates a Marine Stewardship Council certified sustainable oyster fishery.

Aside from oysters, the Cajun-inspired menu offers a variety of fun, scratch-made dishes, like Grilled Alligator, Chicken Tchoupitoulas, and Rat Toes – which aren’t as scary as they sound. The jalapenos stuffed with shrimp and crab are a longtime favorite at the restaurant. For a little bit of everything, you can order the Cajun Combo Skillet – a hot plate with grilled andouille, shrimp creole, crawfish etouffee and red beans. But Razzoo’s wants to make sure people don’t miss out on trying their oysters since they are only available seasonally.

Raw or grilled, no matter how you like them, Razzoo’s oysters are the perfect appetizer, entrée, or cure for the emergency oyster craving.

