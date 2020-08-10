Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Launches Liquor, Beer and Wine To-Go

Take the Fun and Festivity of New Orleans Anywhere

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe ® is taking the spirit of the causal eatery to-go by offering liquor, beer and wine with takeout orders starting Monday, August 10 in its 19 Texas locations. Known for a menu inspired by Cajun flavors, guests can now pair the fresh tastes of the bayou with the brand’s signature drinks to-go.

“Guests come to Razzoo’s looking for fun, festive flavor,” said Jeff Powell , Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to provide the option for our guests to take our liveliness home— especially as off-premise demand increases.”

A match to any scratch-made Cajun craving, half-gallon signature cocktails will be available to-go for just $25 and will include:

Gator Punch : Killer Trashcan punch with vodka, light rum, spiced rum, banana liquor, southern comfort and citrus vodka

: Killer Trashcan punch with vodka, light rum, spiced rum, banana liquor, southern comfort and citrus vodka Hurrycane Rocks : A category-five mixture of grenadine, orange and pineapple juice combined with light and dark rums

: A category-five mixture of grenadine, orange and pineapple juice combined with light and dark rums Margarita Rocks: Silver tequila, triple sec and house margarita mix

Need more of a cool down? Guests can also order single-serve, 16 oz., frozen cocktails for $8:

Frozen Mardi-Rita: Silver tequila and Razzoo’s frozen house Mardi-Rita mix

Silver tequila and Razzoo’s frozen house Mardi-Rita mix Frozen Hurrycane Hell : Dark and light rums mixed in Razoo’s frozen house Hurrycane mix

: Dark and light rums mixed in Razoo’s frozen house Hurrycane mix Swamp Thing: A perfect storm – blended Frozen Mardi-Rita and Hurrycane Hell

Additional alcohol to-go specials include $8 beer six-packs and $12 bottles of wine. Alcohol to-go orders must be accompanied by a food item purchased from the Razzoo’s menu, which is celebrated for having a lil’ something for everybody. Dishes showcase a variety of offerings—from Jambalaya Pasta and Cajun Fried Steak to seafood specialties like grilled and blackened fish to Fried Gator Tail and po’boy sandwiches.

Orders for pickup may be place online directly through Razzoos.com, or by calling your local restaurant. To find the location nearest you, visit https://www.razzoos.com/find-us . The brand also offers third-party delivery via DoorDash© and Uber Eats©. Alcohol to-go is not available for delivery.

Razzoo’s representatives are available to conduct on-air mixology demonstrations for any stations interested. Alcohol to-go is available where permitted by law. Must be 21 years or older to purchase. Please drink responsibly.

About Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo’s operates 21 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo’s is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo’s by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .