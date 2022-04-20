Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Introduces New Red Bull Cocktails and Creole Crab Cakes

Fan favorites – Shrimp en Brochette and Creole Pork Chops are also back in time for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day

Addison, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe ®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, is introducing new Cajun Cocktails featuring Red Bull, the original energy drink. The Zydeco Zombie and Big Peach Energy are packed with flavor and Cajun flair. Razzoo’s is also featuring some popular off-the-menu entrée’s, Shrimp en Brochette and Creole Pork Chops, as well as Blue Moon Light Sky, a low-calorie beer infused with tangerine and bright citrus notes. These entrées and beverages are available for a limited time starting on April 18, 2022.

“We serve up great tasting food and festive times throughout the year and know that guests like to celebrate their special moments with us, so we’re thrilled to welcome back some of our fan favorites just in time for folks to treat their parents and family members for Mother’s and Father’s Day,” said Jeff Powell , Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to these delicious entrées, guests may toast their loved ones with our new Cajun Cocktails or other sensational sips from our extensive bar offerings.”

The Shrimp en Brochette and Creole Pork Chops are hitting the town for a limited time starting mid-April and will be available through early July. The Shrimp en Brochette is shrimply delicious with eight grilled and bacon wrapped shrimp, stuffed with jalapeno. These flavorful shrimp are served over dirty rice with garlic toast, side of vegetables and jalapeno cheese sauce.

For those who like a meatier meal, Razzoo’s has you covered with their Creole Pork Chops featuring two boneless pork chops that are hand breaded and perfectly fried to a golden crisp, then smothered with Jalapeño Cheese Sauce. The pork chops are served with mashed taters, a side of vegetables, and garlic toast.

Want to have a tasty start to your meal? Consider trying the Creole Crab Cake appetizer, also available for a limited time.

These Cajun-inspired dishes pair perfectly with Razzoo’s new cocktails featuring Red Bull. The Big Peach Energy mixes Mardi Rita with Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Disaronno Amaretto, and the original Red Bull Energy Drink. If you’re craving a zestier cocktail, the Zydeco Zombie may do the trick. This new beverage features Bacardi Light Rum, Cruzan Aged Dark Rum, Triple Sec, premium citrus sour, mango puree, grenadine, and the Red Bull Yellow Edition that boasts a citrus flavor. Both Cajun Cocktails are available for a limited time.

Razzoo’s fan-favorite Blue Moon Light Sky is also making a return. The beer is low in calories, but high in flavor. Think of it as a lighter take on Blue Moon’s flagship beer, Blue Moon Belgian Wheat beer.

The Razzoo’s cocktails featuring Red Bull, selections of beers, and other alcoholic bar menu items are available for guests who are 21 years and older to enjoy. Razzoo’s always encourages a good time, but one that is also indulged in responsibly.

All food menu items are available for delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats. For more information about Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo’s operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo’s is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo’s by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

