Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Deep Fried Turkey Gets Gobbled up in Record Time, Popular Thanksgiving Dish Sells Out Ahead of Holidays

Well, cluck! Razzoo's Cajun Cafe ®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter, recently sold out of its popular Deep-Fried Turkey. The flavorful limited time offering that is typically released around Thanksgiving to spice up holiday meals was ordered so quickly this year that it's no longer available.

“We knew fans loved our Cajun-spiced Deep-Fried Turkey and we enjoy taking care of the hard work of frying a big bird for them, we didn’t expect such an enthusiastic response and being completely sold out so soon,” said Jeff Powell , Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our turkeys may have flown the coop, but we have other ways for guests to make their holiday meals a bit easier and tastier with our signature sides and desserts.”

If you missed the boat with the Deep-Fried Turkey, then you can still kick up your Thanksgiving or other holiday gatherings with Razzoo’s sides such as smokey red beans, dirty rice, green beans, mashed potatoes, and Cajun cream gravy. All are available in pints or quarts sizes.

If you want to get a wing up next year, text “Turkey” to 97763 to join the Razzoo’s Krewe and be one of the first to know when the Deep-Fried Turkeys will be available. They’re only available for a limited time and in limited quantities, so act quickly.

For more information about Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, including menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

About Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo’s operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo’s is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo’s by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

