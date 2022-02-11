Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Brings a New Shareable Dessert for Two, for a Limited Time Only

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe ®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter, is offering a new shareable dessert for two to help its guests feel the love this February. Happy Ending combines Razzoo’s bread pudding and brownie sundae into one delicious dessert, and it is topped with whipped cream and drizzled with rum and chocolate sauces. To make it even better — it’s only $10, giving guests an extra reason to indulge this Valentine’s Day! It’s only available for a limited time (2/7/2022 – 2/20/2022), so indulge quickly!

For more information about Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

About Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo’s operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo’s is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo’s by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

786-605-9250

Brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

