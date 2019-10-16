Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe and Tricky Fish to Function as Independent Brands

Internal Sale Creates Two Restaurant Brands with Dedicated Ownership, Operations, and Management Teams

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe® – the spirited casual eatery dedicated to bringing to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter– has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Tricky Fish restaurant concept. Razzoo’s first launched Tricky Fish in 2016 as a small-format, fast-casual extension inspired by Razzoo’s famous Tricky Fish menu item. Since that time Tricky Fish has opened two restaurants, while the Razzoo’s lineup now includes 22 restaurant locations and counting. The decision to separate the two brands came from a mutual understanding that the uneven speed of growth between the two brands was not ideal for pursuing new markets going forward. The transaction will close sometime in late November 2019.

“Razzoo’s is ready to take on the rest of the country,” said company CEO, Jeff Powell. “We’ve had ample time to build this brand, perfect operations, and create a solid marketing strategy. Tricky Fish is an exciting newer concept that has been very well received… so much so that it does not need to function solely as an extension of another brand. We agreed neither brand should miss out on opportunities despite being in such different places. Divestment made the most sense, allowing each brand its best shot at success.”

Tricky Fish will now be owned by Chris Degan, who will also serve as the brand’s CEO. Degan previously served as President for the Razzoo’s brand and led development of Tricky Fish with Powell’s support.

Razzoo’s growth plans have resulted in the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of proven industry experts. Razzoo’s has secured Philip Parsons, an experienced restaurant executive, as its first CFO. Parsons previously served as CFO for the QSR Mexican brand, Taco Bueno©.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Tricky Fish,” said Degan. “This is a concept that blends unforgettable flavor with light, fresh, quality seafood, in an environment that is relaxed as well as quick and convenient. It is an underserved market segment that is on-trend with today’s fast-casual dining patrons and we’re looking forward to building a devoted audience of Tricky Fish fans.”

