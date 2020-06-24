Is Raymond Hicks enough of a Republican to run as a Republican for Broward sheriff? He gave up before judge could decide.

Raymond Hicks says he’s a Republican, and wants the party’s nomination to run for Broward sheriff, but he may not fit the legal definition of Republican – and might get tossed tossed off the Aug. 18 primary ballot. It’s yet another twist in the highly unusual campaign for sheriff, which has attracted nine candidates, including two highly controversial frontrunners, former Sheriff Scott Israel and current Sheriff Gregory Tony. The immediate question is legal. The most obvious question is political: Why would more than one person seek the Republican nomination for sheriff in a county that’s so overwhelmingly Democratic?