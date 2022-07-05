Ravioli Fest Bringing New Delicious Dishes to Fazoli’s Fans

Garlic Chicken and Philly Cheesesteak Ravioli entrées now available for a limited time at nation’s largest Italian quick-service brand

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ravioli fans, rejoice … Fazoli’s has some special offerings launching just for you as the iconic Italian brand celebrates this classic pasta dish with Ravioli Fest!

Ravioli has become synonymous with classic Italian fare. And this summer, Fazoli’s is putting a one-of-a-kind spin on the stuffed pasta with two new featured ravioli entrees – Garlic Chicken Ravioli and Philly Cheesesteak Ravioli – available now through the end of August.

The Ravioli Fest lineup will feature three delicious entrées and one of the nation’s favorite cheesecake flavors, including:

Garlic Chicken Ravioli – Four-cheese stuffed mezzaluna ravioli topped with Alfredo and Parmesan garlic-roasted chicken, then baked with mozzarella and parmesan panko breadcrumbs.

– A half portion of creamy baked fettuccine Alfredo baked side-by-side with five half-moon cheese ravioli with meat sauce, all covered with provolone and mozzarella cheeses and baked to perfection. Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake – One of The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s top 20 best sellers, this cinnamon cake is topped with a layer of NY cheesecake, swirled with cinnamon, cream cheese icing and drizzled with cinnamon sauce.

“Ravioli is such a popular Italian staple, we put our [Fazoli’s] spin on this Italian classic with Ravioli Fest!” said Chief Marketing Officer Jodie Conrad. “We can’t wait for our fans to try our cheesy, indulgent new dishes with, of course, Fazoli’s signature, hot, fresh breadsticks.”

Fazoli’s fans will also be thrilled to learn that another favorite is getting an extended stay through Ravioli Fest. The Orange Frost Italian Ice – a rich and creamy frozen beverage made with candied orange syrup, vanilla ice cream, and Fazoli’s signature Italian Ice – has quickly become a Fazoli’s Fan Favorite!

For more information about Fazoli’s or to view the full menu, visit fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and ranked number seven on FastCasual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list in 2022. Additionally, it was named to Technomic’s “Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report” in 2022, selected as one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, and was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year. In 2018, Fazoli’s was named an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.”

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

