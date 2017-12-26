Ravenswood's Ampersand closes

Ampersand, The Chicago Tribune’s 2016 best new neighborhood restaurant recipient, is closing its doors.

Chef-owner Darren McGraw, a Charlie Trotter vet, announced the news via an email to patrons of the wine bar Tuesday.

“The choice to close is very difficult. We’ve given everything we have to Ampersand for more than three years — emotionally, professionally and financially — fighting hard against the climate of restaurant saturation in Chicago and to beat the staggering industry odds,” the email reads. “It has taken a toll. Today, as we say goodbye to Ampersand, we are choosing to put our family’s health and well being above all else.”

The restaurant will host “one last bash” 7 p.m. Thursday, for $25 a person.

4845 N. Damen Ave., 773-728-0031, ampersandchicago.com

