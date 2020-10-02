Nick Wass
Ravens' Week 7 game vs. Steelers rescheduled for Week 8 after Titans' COVID-19 outbreak

October 2, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jonas Shaffer
Nick Wass

The Ravens will now host the AFC North-leading Steelers at M&T; Bank Stadium on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.