Ravens QB Robert Griffin III prepares for another season as Lamar Jackson’s No. 2, but he still hopes to be someone’s No. 1

August 23, 2020From www.baltimoresun.com
Karl Merton Ferron
Robert Griffin III has never stopped thinking of himself as an NFL starting quarterback. At age 30, he’s eight years removed from the guy who blazed out of Baylor with a Heisman Trophy and invigorated Washington D.C. with his rookie exploits. He’s started one game since 2016, and his identity in Baltimore is that of a famous insurance policy behind the face of the Ravens: Lamar Jackson. But that does not mean the old flame has flickered out.