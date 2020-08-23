Ravens QB Robert Griffin III prepares for another season as Lamar Jackson’s No. 2, but he still hopes to be someone’s No. 1

Robert Griffin III has never stopped thinking of himself as an NFL starting quarterback. At age 30, he’s eight years removed from the guy who blazed out of Baylor with a Heisman Trophy and invigorated Washington D.C. with his rookie exploits. He’s started one game since 2016, and his identity in Baltimore is that of a famous insurance policy behind the face of the Ravens: Lamar Jackson. But that does not mean the old flame has flickered out.