Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has heard criticism of his 0-2 playoff record. With a win over Titans, he’s hoping to ‘erase that narrative.’

January 6, 2021
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Daniel Oyefusi
Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Jackson is well aware of the cloud that has followed him during his brief career.