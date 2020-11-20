Daniel Kucin Jr.
Ravens place QB Trace McSorley on reserve/COVID-19 list

November 20, 2020 | 5:25pm
Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Ravens on Friday placed third-string quarterback Trace McSorley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.