Nick Wass
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Ravens’ Morgan Cox honored as AP’s first All-Pro long snapper; Justin Tucker voted to second team

January 8, 2021
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jonas Shaffer
Nick Wass

Cox, 34, has appeared in all but one Ravens game since 2015 and is a free agent after this season.