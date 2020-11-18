Julio Cortez
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Ravens film study: Can a depleted defense stop the Titans? The Patriots showed it won’t be easy.

November 18, 2020 | 5:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Julio Cortez

The Ravens defense's afternoon could hinge on its success against play-action.