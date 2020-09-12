Ravens coach John Harbaugh refuses to let pandemic stop time as his team prepares for possible championship run

John Harbaugh spent his offseason thinking about time. How could he not as he watched a global pandemic cut lives short and upend the cherished routines that govern his working life? But how would he apply those ruminations back to teaching football and keeping his supremely talented Ravens on course for a championship push? “For us, it was this recognition that time doesn’t stop. It continues to march on and waits for no man,” he said on a Friday morning, nine days before his team’s Sept. 13 opener against the Cleveland Browns.